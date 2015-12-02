There's a 'dirty soda' war brewing in Utah as chains battle to become the Mormon Starbucks

The battle for Utah’s nonalcoholic soda market is resulting in some truly weird creations.

Two soda chains in Utah, Sodalicious and Swig, are engaged in a battle over the right to sell “dirty” soda. Soda spiked with flavored syrups is now a booming business in the state where creative soda shops are becoming “Mormon Starbucks,” reports the New York Times.

Many Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints members do not consume caffeine or alcohol.

As the soda craze has heated up in the state, Swig’s founders, who opened their first of 10 shops in 2010, are suing eight-location chain Sodalicious for stealing their idea of selling “dirty” sodas.

While the two chains are battling it out in court, the competition has yielded some brilliant and bizarre soda flavours. Swig’s menu emphasises make-your-own dirty sodas and Sodalicious has a tendency to utilise slightly scandalous names, but both have created drinks you won’t find in any grocery store.

Here are nine flavours that Swig and Sodalicious are hoping will help them dominate the dirty soda wars.

Sodalicious’ ‘Extra Dirty Second Wife’

Mountain Dew, blood orange and mango syrup, a shot of half and half



Swig’s ‘Missionary’

Sprite, coconut cream, and tiger’s blood syrup

Sodalicious’ ‘It’s Not Me It’s You’

Pepsi, raspberry puree, and vanilla syrup

Swig’s ‘The Drizzle’

Sprite, pineapple syrup, peach puree, and coconut cream



Sodalicious’ ‘Your Mum’

Dr. Pepper, with coconut and blackberry syrup

Swig’s Big Al

Diet Coke, coconut syrup, and lime

Sodalicious’ ‘Second Base’

Lemonade, with pineapple, blue curacao, and sucker punch syrup



Swig’s ‘Jazz Beary’

Sprite, raspberry puree, and coconut cream



Sodalicious’ ‘Flaming Ginger’

Mountain Dew, mango puree, and strawberry syrup

