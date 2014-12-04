9 Crazy Details About The Unprecedented Sony Hack

The size and scope of the recent hack of Sony Pictures is unprecedented for a major US company.

Hackers shut down Sony’s systems and then released an estimated 11 terabytes of data. Stolen information was sent to reporters and is available to download online.

It’s not yet clear who specifically is responsible for the attack.

Here are some of the most eye-opening things we’ve learned so far:

• Sony thinks it was North Korea, Re/code reports. The new Seth Rogen and James Franco film “The Interview,” a comedy about two men sent on a mission to assassinate North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, is believed to be why the hack took place, since North Korea previously sought Sony to stop the release of that film. Rogen had no comment when asked about the incident by Business Insider. (Re/code reported last week that Sony is investigating whether hackers operating on behalf of North Korea were behind the attack. North Korean officials previously stated their opposition to the movie.)

• Experts say the hack is “the first major attack on a US company to use a highly destructive class of malicious software that is designed to make computer networks unable to operate,” Reuters reports.

• Employees had to forgo their electronics entirely and do their work using pen, paper, and fax machines after the hack, according to the Los Angeles Times.

• Salary information for employees was among the information released in the hack. People noticed that Hannah Minghella, who serves as co-president of production at Sony’s Columbia Pictures division, makes $US800,000 less per year than her male counterpart, Columbia Pictures co-president of production Michael De Luca. The hackers also released “detailed salary information for more than 30,000 employees of Deloitte, the New York-based auditing and professional services firm,” Fusion reports.

• The hack didn’t just encompass corporate information either — employee documents containing passwords, credit card numbers, medical histories, and in one case, a woman’s breastfeeding diet, were also stolen.

• A spreadsheet with a list of fired and laid off employees was also included in the hack, according to Fusion. The sheet listed the reason for termination and the cost to terminate the employees.

• Movies that haven’t been released in theatres yet were leaked, including the “Annie” remake, which Sony is counting on to be a big holiday blockbuster. The other movies leaked so far are “Fury,” “Still Alice,” and “Mr. Turner.” • A script from the creator of “Breaking Bad” for a pilot show was also released. The pilot has not been released.

• Disciplinary files reveal detail the romantic relationship one manager had with a subordinate, according to BuzzFeed. This includes the business travel history of the manager and employee.

REUTERS/Toru Hanai A woman walks past a Sony Corp flat-screen TV at the company’s headquarters in Tokyo January 22, 2009.

Sony Pictures Entertainment is one of Hollywood’s biggest studios.

The hackers say they haven’t yet released all of the documents and information they stole from Sony, claiming more is coming soon.

