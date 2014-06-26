26 Totally Bizarre Vehicles From Around The World

People do some crazy things to customise their cars.

From a Swarovski crystal-encrusted Mercedes to a frighteningly realistic insect-shaped motorbike, we found 26 custom sets of wheels that are turning heads around the world.

And yes, they include a flying car and a crystal-covered Mercedes.

This tricked out stretch Mini Cooper S has 6 passenger seats, 4 doors, 6 wheels and a Jacuzzi for relaxing on those long drives.

This 25-foot-long car shaped like a cricket bat was a huge hit in cricket-obsessed India.

Two custom Mercedes-Benz SL600s, each wearing 300,000 Swarovski crystals, are displayed in Tokyo.

Up to 7 tourists can share one of these bikes (dubbed the 'Velovisit') to cruise around Paris. The 7 seats face each other so riders can chat, while one person must be responsible for holding the handlebars and braking.

Two men drive a vintage Fiat 500 in Zug, Switzerland.

This woman took her extreme unicycle for a ride through Shanghai.

This insane pool table car has 3 wheels and can travel at up to 28 miles per hour.

A man rides a tiny bike at a summer motorcycle rally in southern Portugal.

Two test-drivers in Brooklyn try out the Project P.U.M.A. prototype, a two-wheeled vehicle being developed by General Motors and Segway for city-dwellers.

This Messerschmitt KR200 microcar, seen here in Havana, dates back to before the Cuban Revolution.

This car in Vancouver is part of a collaborative urban transformation program and has a garden growing where its engine should be.

A worker in Bangkok rides on a (frighteningly realistic) insect-themed motorcycle.

Workers at Ford's Chicago assembly plant help transport a life-size Ford Explorer made entirely of Legos.

One lucky guy test-drives a high heel-shaped car in southern India.

A woman and her son ride their bubble-shaped electric tricycle around Beijing.

Terrafugia Transition, a flying car, spreads its wings at the New York International Auto Show.

Israeli inventor Izhar Gafni rides his most clever invention yet: a cardboard bicycle.

This car in Nigeria is covered with woven raffia palm cane.

A 30-year-old worker from Xinjiang Uighur, an autonomous region of China, spent a year building his custom super-cycle.

A biological analyst at the Seattle Sperm Bank rides the Sperm Bike, a custom bike that transports donor sperm to the bank in liquid nitrogen cooled vacuum containers.

Test drivers from TUM CREATE try out the company's new VOI scooter in Singapore.

A member of the Amphicar Club of Berlin drives his amphibious car down the Grand Canal in Venice.

Istvan Puskas, a Hungarian tractor driver, built this chopper made out of firewood over a 2-year period.

Zhang Jinduo China built this racing car entirely at home with the help of his son, a car mechanic.

Wang Jian, a young Chinese farmer, used spare parts from a second-hand Nissan and a Santana to build this Batmobile-esque replica of a Lamborghini Reventon. It cost Wang about $US9,450 to build and can go up to 160 miles per hour.

Two men ride a motorcycle disguised as a stuffed lizard motorcycle at a carnival in Nigeria.

