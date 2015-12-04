This is the insane workout Michael B. Jordan did to get so ripped for 'Creed'

“Creed” is being hailed as the best “Rocky” movie since the original.

Actor Michael B. Jordan, who plays Apollo Creed’s son, Adonis, had a huge legacy to live up to. And he needed to get into shape.

He trained with Corey Calliet, who gave him an insane workout routine that he did six days a week leading up to production. The results really showed. In fact, Sylvester Stallone even said that Jordan was in better shape than he had been for the “Rocky” movies.

Calliet noticed the fast results as well. “I remember when we started out, Mike couldn’t lift 25 pounds, but then I started to see the confidence as he could see results,” Calliet told Business Insider. “Now he jumps rope better than I ever could, and I fought Golden Gloves.”

“Creed” is now playing in theatres across the country.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

