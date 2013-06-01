This Is The Most Outrageous Craigslist Bike Ad We've Ever Seen

Alex Davies
craigslist bike for saleThe bike for sale on Craigslist.

In a bid to convince someone to buy his bike for $700, Craigslist poster Ryan crafted what is surely the most over-the-top, superlative-laden, ridiculous ad we’ve ever seen.

The bike is a 2010 Felt Gridlock three speed fixed gear (meaning there’s no freewheel, so the pedals cannot stay stationary while the wheels are turning).

A few choice quotes:

  • Yes 3 SPEED FIXED GEAR. Also known as the greatest bike the city has ever had the privilege of existing around.
  • It looks like Iron Man if Iron Man were a bike.
  • Let’s talk about that three speed in-the-hub, fixed-gear transmission for a second. It’s as gnarly as it is exotic. Like the tropical, saw-toothed platypus. Which is a species that doesn’t even exist.
  • When you ride this bike once it permanently eliminates your ability to feel sad about anything ever again.

For interested parties, the bike is listed for $699, in Grenwich Village.

Read the full ad, brought to our attention by Shane Ferro.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.