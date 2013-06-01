This Is The Most Outrageous Craigslist Bike Ad We've Ever Seen

The bike for sale on Craigslist.

In a bid to convince someone to buy his bike for $700, Craigslist poster Ryan crafted what is surely the most over-the-top, superlative-laden, ridiculous ad we’ve ever seen.



The bike is a 2010 Felt Gridlock three speed fixed gear (meaning there’s no freewheel, so the pedals cannot stay stationary while the wheels are turning).

A few choice quotes:

Yes 3 SPEED FIXED GEAR. Also known as the greatest bike the city has ever had the privilege of existing around.

It looks like Iron Man if Iron Man were a bike.

Let’s talk about that three speed in-the-hub, fixed-gear transmission for a second. It’s as gnarly as it is exotic. Like the tropical, saw-toothed platypus. Which is a species that doesn’t even exist.

When you ride this bike once it permanently eliminates your ability to feel sad about anything ever again.

For interested parties, the bike is listed for $699, in Grenwich Village.

Read the full ad, brought to our attention by Shane Ferro.

