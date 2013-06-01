This Is The Most Outrageous Craigslist Bike Ad We've Ever Seen

In a bid to convince someone to buy his bike for $700, Craigslist poster Ryan crafted what is surely the most over-the-top, superlative-laden, ridiculous ad we’ve ever seen.
The bike is a 2010 Felt Gridlock three speed fixed gear (meaning there’s no freewheel, so the pedals cannot stay stationary while the wheels are turning).
A few choice quotes:
- Yes 3 SPEED FIXED GEAR. Also known as the greatest bike the city has ever had the privilege of existing around.
- It looks like Iron Man if Iron Man were a bike.
- Let’s talk about that three speed in-the-hub, fixed-gear transmission for a second. It’s as gnarly as it is exotic. Like the tropical, saw-toothed platypus. Which is a species that doesn’t even exist.
- When you ride this bike once it permanently eliminates your ability to feel sad about anything ever again.
For interested parties, the bike is listed for $699, in Grenwich Village.
Read the full ad, brought to our attention by Shane Ferro.
