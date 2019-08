Pool & Spa Enclosures will turn your pool into a sun room. Retractable enclosures keep the heat from the sun in, while keeping bugs and dirt out.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

Follow INSIDER Design on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.