10 Crazy Correlations Between Unrelated Things

Many people are dubious about statistics. It’s easy to make the numbers show whatever you want.



Nonetheless statistics can reveal some amazing facts. Such as: 15 per cent of people who dislike mayonnaise are good dancers, compared with 29 per cent of people in general.

Founded by web designer Shaun Gallagher, Correlated is devoted to finding weird correlations. We’ve picked out some of our favourites (via Falkenblog).

82 per cent of people with tattoos prefer hot weather over cold, compared with 63 per cent of people in general. Based on a survey of 114 people with tattoos and 579 people in general. 58 per cent of people who prefer soft serve ice cream to scooped ice cream like roller coasters, compared with 71 per cent of people in general. Based on a survey of 128 people who prefer soft serve ice cream and 507 people in general. 19 per cent of people who can't rrrrroll their R's regularly wear cologne/perfume, compared with 31 per cent of people in general. Based on a survey of 164 people who can't roll their R's and 508 people in general. 72 per cent of people who dislike licorice understand HTML, compared with 58 per cent of people in general. Based on a survey of 341 people who dislike licorice and 643 people in general. 26 per cent of people who have never ridden a motorcycle are multilingual, compared with 40 per cent of people in general. Based on a survey of 278 people who have never ridden a motorcycle and 608 people in general. 75 per cent of people who can't type without looking at the keyboard prefer thin-crust pizza to deep-dish, compared with 59 per cent of people in general. Based on a survey of 119 people who can't type without looking at the keyboard and 613 people in general. In general, 48 per cent of people can burp at will. But of those who don't enjoy camping, only 33 per cent can burp at will. Based on a survey of 175 people who don't enjoy camping and 500 people in general. 51 per cent of people who pig out when they're upset are nonfiction lovers, compared with 37 per cent of people in general. Based on a survey of 424 people who pig out when they're upset and 833 people in general. 44 per cent of people who regularly check their horoscope also floss regularly; in general, only 28 per cent of people floss regularly. Based on a survey of 67 people who regularly check their horoscope and 715 people in general. 15 per cent of people who dislike mayonnaise are good dancers, compared with 29 per cent of people in general. Based on a survey of 193 people who dislike mayonnaise and 593 people in general. Want more? Participate in your own surveys at Correlated >

