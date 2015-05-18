Here are the 15 most amazing home made robots, tanks and vehicles in China

Reuters Chinese inventor Tao Xiangli controls his home-made humanoid robot.

China is known as an industrious nation and, after pictures surfaced of one Chinese teacher who built a phenomenal “Iron Man” Hulkbuster replica in his garage, it seemed like the right time to take a look at some of the country’s most impressive home made inventions.

From full size, working aeroplanes to wooden, yet electronic cars, the Chinese have spent anything from a couple of months to several years, knocking up some pretty impressive modes of transports and robots.

Liu Fulong from the Shenyang, Liaoning province created a wooden electronic vehicle at home, which has a top speed of 30km/h. Yu Jietao, 26-year-old wood carver, also saw the potential in wooden vehicles and spent 100,000 yuan (£10,247, $16,010) on his invention. It can travel as fast as 30 km/h per hour. In the Shiyan, Hubei province, Su Daocheng spent two months building a home made mechanical horse to travel around in. A man only identified as Abulajon, in the Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region in China, spent 8000 yuan (£820, $1300) to create the 0.3 tonnes motorcycle. However, measuring 14 feet (4.3 metres) in length and 7.8 feet (2.4 metres) in height, makes it impossible for him to drive it on the street. He Liang went for the minimalist option and spent a decade turning a suitcase into a motor-driven vehicle. It has a top speed of 20km/h. Here, an unidentified man from the Heilongjiang province created a home made 12 brooms tied in the rear to help him clean the road in Mohe. Yang Shijun, a 45-year-old manager of a construction material company, spent 100,000 yuan (£10,228, $16,098) and one year of his time to make this plane. Yang said he made it as a tribute to his father who passed away in 2011 but had been a pilot for 29 years. Meanwhile ,Liu Shijie, a 35-year-old farmer from the Huaibei, Anhui province, took six months and spent 30,000 yuan (£3,074, $4,850) to make a homemade armoured vehicle. Another farmer, Zhang Wuyi, 37, created a multi-seater submarine at home to help harvest aquatic products, such as sea cucumber. He sold his invention to sold to a businessman in Dalian at a price of 100,000 yuan (£10,248, $15,855) in 2014. Yang Zongfu spent two years creating a ball container named Noah's Ark of China. It is capable of housing a three-person family and sufficient enough food for them to live for 10 months. Tan Yong, a 44-year-old farmer, created a home-made submarine at a lake in Dangjiangkou, Hubei province. He spent five months building it and now it is capable of diving to a depth of 10 metres. Farmer Wu Yulu started to build robots in 1986 and, by 2009, he unveiled this rickshaw that is being pulled by a robot. In Beijing, self-taught inventor Tao Xiangli spent less than a year and 300,000 yuan (£30,750, $49,037) to create a home made humanoid robot with a remote controller. However, it is too heavy and too tall to walk out of his front door. Xing Yile (L), a 26-year-old middle school art teacher, took two months to build a homemade replica of the Hulkbuster 'Iron Man' armoured suit from the movie 'Avengers: Age of Ultron.' A man in China identified only as 'Xing' made this suit in a parking lot. Meanwhile, Li Lei from Shanghai builds an array of 'Transformers' robot replicas for rent and for sale.

