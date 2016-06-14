13 totally absurd celebrity diets, and 3 you might actually consider

Eat baby food. Go gluten-free. Reserve Mondays for yellow food and Thursdays for purple food.

These are just a few of the utterly insane eating plans that various celebrities have publicly admitted to trying.

Thankfully, there are better ways to change what you eat and feel healthier. (Spoiler alert: Many of them involve longterm lifestyle changes instead of jumping into a rigid eating plan for a few days).

Here’s a list of some of the craziest and inadvisable things celebrities have done to look and feel better, along with a few suggestions that could be healthily incorporated into your life:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.