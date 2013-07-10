4 Preposterous Things About The Belize National Soccer Team, Which Plays The US Tonight

The United States men’s national team plays Belize tonight in their opening game of the Gold Cup.



Belize is the 130th-ranked soccer team in the world, and one of the smallest nations in the tournament.

Here are four things that give you a sense of how much of an underdog Belize is tonight.

1. Belize’s coach works for the United States soccer federation. Ian Mork is a youth soccer scout for the US.

2. Two Belize players (Trevor Lennen and Lennox Castillo) are policemen and members of the DRAGON SQUAD, which is Belize’s version of the SWAT team.

Not the players.

3. The head of Belizean soccer federation reportedly told a local paper, “I call on our nation to not only to beat the United States but to humiliate the United States.”

4. The team held a telethon to help raise the $150,000 it cost them to participate in the Gold Cup. You can also donate on their website via PayPal.

