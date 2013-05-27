23 Crazy, Beautiful Ad Agency Staff Photos

Jessica Walsh, of the design firm Sagmeister & Walsh.

Most companies take staff photos, either asking employees to pose individually or as a group.



But because ad agencies are obsessed with the way things look, they put more effort into their staff photography.

And some of the results are downright bizarre.

Check out this gallery of crazy, beautiful ad agency staff photos and find out:

Which agency uses a giant severed head in its formal photo? Which agency takes photos of staff with their eyes closed?

And which New York design shop has its entire staff pose in the nude?

