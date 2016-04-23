29 crazy, beautiful ad agency staff photos

As is expected from the creative industry, many ad agencies put in a gargantuan effort to make sure their staff photos stand out from the rest.

Agency staff photography ranges from slick, stylised shots to the companies that aren’t afraid to make themselves look silly by dressing up in costume.

Take a look at some of the best ad agency staff shots we’ve stumbled across over the past year.

The BBDO 2015 holiday party was held at an art gallery, so the agency photographed several employees, framed some of the shots, and put others on canvas. They were then interspersed among the other pieces of art in the gallery. This was entitled 'The Many Looks Of Lisa' (Chan.) Photographer: Charles Austin/Art Buyer: Chris Buda/Creative Director: Alok Nath Here's BBDO copywriter Evan Pulliam, famous for his 'stache. Photographer: Charles Austin/Art Buyer: Chris Buda/Creative Director: Alok Nath This image of Lauren Bloom was called: 'Flowers.' Photographer: Charles Austin/Art Buyer: Chris Buda/Creative Director: Alok Nath These were the rules for Los Angeles-based agency Omelet's recent staff photo shoot: Pose how you feel best, bring a prop (or don't,) and feel free to bring a friend, or dog, or baby. Here's Laura Thomas, who works in account management. Devin Desjarlais, Omelet Ty Stafford didn't bring along a prop or a buddy... Devin Desjarlais, Omelet Pierce Thiot is the art director at TBWAChiatDay LA, and he's also the creator of the amusing 'Will It Beard' blog. He says he 'got into a fight with the Easter bunny.' willitbeard.com FCB Inferno has a cluster of action-packed staff shots. Client manager Dan Smith takes a leap. FCB Inferno Kirsten Barnes, a shouting senior account manager. FCB Inferno Matt Naden of FCB Inferno kicking back with a comic. FCB Inferno Goodby Silverstein & Partners has some hair-raising staff photos hung in its lobby, shot by agency photographer Claude Shade, who passed away in November 2015. This is interactive art director Hanna Wittmark. Claude Shade And here's Goodby Silverstein & Partners' Michael Johnson. Claude Shade LA-based agency RPA created a calendar to show off the best mustaches grown to raise money as part of the annual Movember campaign. Mark Tripp - Bo’s House of Visual Arts @ RPA The photos were also posted to RPA's Facebook and Twitter pages to help drum up support for the campaign. Mark Tripp - Bo’s House of Visual Arts @ RPA As you may have been able to guess by now, the theme of this year's calendar was '80s workout.' Mark Tripp - Bo’s House of Visual Arts @ RPA Stinkdigital's tech director P J Ahlberg has a gold knife on his person at all times. When we asked Stinkdigital why Ahlberg is always armed, a spokesperson replied: 'Because you never know when you need to shimmy open a hard drive bay.' Satu Pelkonen Red Tettemer O'Connell + Partners were gifted this artist's rendering of its executive team -- Steve O'Connell, Carla Mote and Steve Red -- in royal garb from a client. Red Tettemer O’Connell and Partners Red Tettemer O'Connell and Partners had this photo taken of the agency's in-house 'maker department' to show how Steve Red, Carla Mote, and Steve O'Connell 'don't mind getting their hands dirty when it comes to a good idea.' Red Tettemer O’Connell and Partners Equator, a digital agency in London, has applied colourful filters to its fun staff photos. Equator Steven, another Equator staffer. Equator Maybe not one for LinkedIn? Equator Every member of the Fuzzco team has been given the rip treatment. Here's founder and creative director Josh Nissenboim, founder and creative director Helen Rice, and strategist and creative director Caleb Yarian. Fuzzco Wieden + Kennedy's Susan Hoffman strikes a pose. Wieden + Kennedy The photos at Mistress reflect the staffers' personalities and hobbies. Mistress Deutsch New York chief creative officer Pete Favat does his best fish impression. Deutsch New York Droga5 has lots of arty black-and-white staff photos. This is senior art director Spencer Hanser. Droga5 Droga5 junior art director Kai Hovland. Droga5 Droga5 senior art director Kat Dudkiewicz (behind the cat.) Droga5 Mekanism brought in photographer Mark Holthusen to capture its 'signature blend of functional surrealism.' Here is creative director Brian L. Perkins and producer Cary Cody. Mark Holthusen Mekanism partner and creative director Ian Kovalik, brand manager and scientist Emily Brody, and art director Pauby Widjaja. Mark Holthusen

