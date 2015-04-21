20 crazy, beautiful ad agency staff photos

Mekanism Mekanism gets top marks for its efforts.

One of the many joys of working in the advertising and marketing industry is that companies tend to squeeze their creative juices wherever they can, even down to their agency staff photos.

Agencies always put a lot of effort into their staff photography: They want to make a good impression to their current and potential clients. Some of the results are beautiful, while others are downright bizarre.

Take a look at the agency that got its whole office to pose in the nude, the shop that turned its staff photo into a movie poster, and some epic individual shots.

