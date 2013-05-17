We're Looking For The Most Crazy-Beautiful Ad Agency Staff Photos You've Got

Jim Edwards
arcana academy schoolgirlArcana Academy

One of the great things about working for an ad agency — as opposed to an insurance company or a bank — is that it’s highly likely your boss will require you to pose for a staff photo with a professional, high-end photographer, rather than using a Photobooth selfie.

So we thought it might be interesting to showcase the most crazy-beautiful staff photos in adland.

This one at right is from Arcana Academy in Los Angeles, to get you thinking.

Email your best/strangest staff photos to:

  • [email protected]

Large-format (greater than 990 pixels wide) “.jpg” are our preferred format.

Please include photographer credits/links, and a brief note indicating that we have your permission to publish the shot.

We’ll air a selection of the best ones soon.

