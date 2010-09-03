Crazy Anti-Google Group Distributes Cartoon Video Of Eric Schmidt Preying On Children

Consumer Watchdog, a nonprofit advocacy group with a special fondness for attacking Google, has posted a cartoon on YouTube that depicts Eric Schmidt exploiting children.



The video, aimed at drawing attention to privacy concerns with Google’s advertising practices, shows Eric in an ice cream truck, luring children in only to spy on them and collect data about them.

The group says it is playing the video 36 times per day on the jumbotron in Times Square.

The — overblown — issue at hand is tracking cookies, which allow advertisers like Google to target ads based on browsing behaviour. But Consumer Watchdog has plenty of other complaints with Google — President Jamie Court called Google’s supposedly inadvertant wifi snooping “the most massive wiretapping scandal in American history.” Jamie does not, apparently, have a very long memory.

The video has to be seen to be believed:



(via Tech Daily Dose via Techmeme)

