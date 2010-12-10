Crazy: Analysts Are Predicting Minimal Verizon iPhone Sales

Photo: AP, Photoshop by Business Insider

Analysts are always funny about Apple, but this is perhaps the weirdest call we’ve seen yet: several analysts are predicting that the Verizon iPhone will come as expected in 2011, but that it won’t help Apple sell many more iPhones.

Philip Elmer-DeWitt reports that Merrill Lynch is raising its iPhone sales estimate by just 6 million units for 2011 on the strength of the Verizon phone. An analyst at Stifel Nicolaus goes even further, predicting the Verizon iPhone will boost the total by just 800,000.



For some context, Apple sold 5 million iPhones to AT&T alone last quarter.

A certain percentage of Verizon iPhone sales will come at the cost of AT&T iPhone sales, of course, but these analysts seem insanely conservative. We suspect this is just a way for analysts to acknowledge that the Verizon iPhone is coming without budging on their policy of lowballing Apple.

