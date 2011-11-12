The 16 Most Ridiculous Things Customers Have Done

I worked at a Kinko's for about a year and a half. My first 6 months were spent toiling away on the graveyard shift, which basically meant helping design students print out their pantone-specific projects, and running massive print jobs on our volume-only copiers.

One specific night was relatively busy. Around midnight, this guy came in looking to print out his resume. I told him it would be a five- or 10-minute wait, and placed his order on a pile of around three or four other small jobs that needed to be run ASAP. I continued on with some of the jobs that were already in the queue, and not even 30 seconds later, the resume guy, still standing at the counter, asks, 'Hey man, so is my resume done yet or what?'

'It'll be around seven or eight minutes still, as there are a few more just ahead of you,' I tell him. I turn back to the printer and continue on with what I was doing. I could tell that he was still looking at me, so I glanced back and he had this smirk on his face -- he then said, 'So you think you're funny, right? Where's my f---ing resume, I need it now.' I smirk back at him, and say, 'It'll be about six or seven more minutes, as I'm just in the middle...'

I didn't even get to finish my sentence before he had hopped the counter to run at me. There was another guy working -- we'll call him William -- who literally stood there while I yelled, 'CALL THE F---ING COPS, YOU IDIOT!' I think he may have even looked back down at the copier, pretending to continue on with work. The guy corners me in the manager's office. He swings 3 times, connecting once on the side my head. I kicked him in the chest and threw a punch back that hit him. He popped me one more time in ear before running out of the office and leaving the store.

I went back out into the main area to find William still at the same copier staring down at the machine. I asked him if he called the cops, and he said no. Some other customer had, though, and they showed up about five minutes later.

Here's the kicker -- the guy left his resume to be printed, which had his phone number and address at the top. The cops had him within 30 minutes, and brought him back to the store to be identified. He apologized, and I said I didn't want to press charges. I wasn't injured, and honestly was just finishing college and planning to move -- I didn't really care to deal with it.

Source: Reddit