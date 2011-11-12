The 16 Most Ridiculous Things Customers Have Done

We’ve all had some unexpectedly eventful days on the job, but some people have some truly outrageous tales to tell — especially those who have worked in customer service.
I work at Staples in Canada and one blustery winter morning, no cars were on the road, and we employees had trudged to work expecting it would not be a very busy day.
Fifteen minutes before we opened, a man was yelling and banging on our automatic sliding doors. He eventually hit them so hard, they busted open inwards and he stormed in yelling, 'I NEED WITE-OUT!'
I worked at a Kinko's for about a year and a half. My first 6 months were spent toiling away on the graveyard shift, which basically meant helping design students print out their pantone-specific projects, and running massive print jobs on our volume-only copiers.
One specific night was relatively busy. Around midnight, this guy came in looking to print out his resume. I told him it would be a five- or 10-minute wait, and placed his order on a pile of around three or four other small jobs that needed to be run ASAP. I continued on with some of the jobs that were already in the queue, and not even 30 seconds later, the resume guy, still standing at the counter, asks, 'Hey man, so is my resume done yet or what?'
'It'll be around seven or eight minutes still, as there are a few more just ahead of you,' I tell him. I turn back to the printer and continue on with what I was doing. I could tell that he was still looking at me, so I glanced back and he had this smirk on his face -- he then said, 'So you think you're funny, right? Where's my f---ing resume, I need it now.' I smirk back at him, and say, 'It'll be about six or seven more minutes, as I'm just in the middle...'
I didn't even get to finish my sentence before he had hopped the counter to run at me. There was another guy working -- we'll call him William -- who literally stood there while I yelled, 'CALL THE F---ING COPS, YOU IDIOT!' I think he may have even looked back down at the copier, pretending to continue on with work. The guy corners me in the manager's office. He swings 3 times, connecting once on the side my head. I kicked him in the chest and threw a punch back that hit him. He popped me one more time in ear before running out of the office and leaving the store.
I went back out into the main area to find William still at the same copier staring down at the machine. I asked him if he called the cops, and he said no. Some other customer had, though, and they showed up about five minutes later.
Here's the kicker -- the guy left his resume to be printed, which had his phone number and address at the top. The cops had him within 30 minutes, and brought him back to the store to be identified. He apologized, and I said I didn't want to press charges. I wasn't injured, and honestly was just finishing college and planning to move -- I didn't really care to deal with it.
Someone called the store once while he was in it (I saw him on his phone talking) to ask where the file folders were.
When I showed him that I was in fact there in the flesh and could help without needing to use up a phone line, the man pointed to his phone and then started talking to me again, on the phone. He refused to conduct business any other way.
Some maladjusted space cadet customer in a ridiculous hat-clothing ensemble was pushing her baby carriage around the furniture store. She was mumbling weirdo noises into this baby carriage; it wasn't quite baby-talk, more like a chitter you'd make at a squirrel, but with some voice inflection.
Anyway, I was about to approach her when a cat lept out of the baby carriage! Scared the hell outta me! It jumped onto an entertainment centre, and she picked it up and put it back in her carriage. She had one other cat and a rabbit in there, while she was furniture shopping.
A man comes in while I'm eating lunch (at my desk). I went back to grab his watch from the back room, came up front -- and he was eating my chips. He'd reached across my desk, over my computer, and grabbed my food to eat it.
I said 'Are you eating my chips?!' He said, 'Well, I was just going to have a FEW!' Then, he dropped them back on my desk.
I was working at a convenience store during a music festival ... someone bought an ice cream sandwich and put it in his backpack. I watched him go outside and stand in the 94 degree heat for 45 minutes before reaching into his backpack for it. He comes in and demands a new one. I slowly explain that he's asking us to replace the ice cream sandwich he allowed to melt in his non-cooler backpack.
I f---ing hate music festivals.
When I used to work at a grocery store in high school, some lady allowed her son to urinate in a produce bag while they were in the produce section.
She then tied it off and hung it on her cart for the remainder of the shopping trip.
I am an office manager for a watch repair and retail shop and I had a customer bring in a pile of garbage from her car, including: a pencil, multiple Kleenexes, a McDonald's toy, scraps of paper, gum wrappers, and general dirt, and drop it on my desk.
She said 'I was cleaning out my car and I don't have a trash can.'
Awesome.
I was working as a cashier at a supermarket as a part time to help pay for college. I was starting at 6 p.m. and was waiting for my colleague to trade places with me when he sees a clearly drunk man heading to our line. He proceeds to tell me he's just going to the bathroom (obviously so he doesn't have to deal with it). I assume his position, unknowing what was about to happen.
The man intends to buy some sort of liquor, a lighter, and a bottle of car oil. He then gives me 50 cents to buy it all, I trying to be polite explain calmly the price, and he goes ape s--t. After some minutes, he removes the lighter and still wants to buy the car oil and the liquor and I (a bit scared) try to say again that he needs more money. Again he goes crazy, leaving the liquor and running off with the car oil.
Later on, my boss told me that the man was caught several times drinking car oil in the aisle. That's my most awkward moment with a costumer.
I worked at Starbucks and a guy ordered 21 shots of espresso. I figured he was making other people's orders, too.
We took the order and gave him what he paid for, when suddenly he downs them all, walks out of the store, and pukes on the curb.
I work at a deli. One elderly customer took out his dentures and began doing an impressive Redd Foxx impression. It was totally unsolicited and in a student neighbourhood of Boston where very few other customers had heard of Redd Foxx. I gave the guy a discount.
One woman came into my store to buy a phone charger. She had just gotten a bunch of cosmetic procedures done, and she showed me most of the scars. I remember she was proudest of her thigh liposuction, so her thighs wouldn't touch anymore.
We had a chap at the Staples I worked at who liked chairs. I mean, really liked chairs.
His name was Larry (or at least, he introduced himself as such), and for about a year and a half, dear ol' Larry would pop into the store, sit in a chair, and spin like a rabid wolverine on angel dust. After about 15 seconds of this, Larry would get up, wobble a bit, and leave the store.
When I was in college, I worked in a fast food pita-type restaurant. It was set up kind of like Subway where you select everything you want on the pita.
At night time in the winter (in Canada) we did not usually get many customers. One particular night I was working alone near closing time with a medium-strength blizzard outside. I hadn't had anyone come in in a couple hours and was brushing up on my class notes for the week feeling pretty good about being paid to study.
Unfortunately, a customer walked in, so I pleasantly walked up to serve him. He was an average-looking guy, maybe a little haggard looking. Just tired and stressed from driving in the storm I thought. He ordered a chicken pita with extra peppers. So I put the peppers in, and he said 'No, no, more peppers, I need more peppers.' It was LOADED with peppers, and he seemed happy. He thanked me and went to the back of the store to eat it.
This is where it gets interesting. He literally had a mental breakdown right in front of me. He took a few bites of his pita, then SLAMMED it down on the table. He started screaming about how much he hates peppers. 'I F---ING HATE PEPPERS WHY WOULD YOU PUT PEPPERS...' then started just screaming incoherently.
Then, he took off his parka to show that he wasn't wearing a shirt underneath, and started rubbing the peppers from his now destroyed pita on his chest.
He was knocking chairs over, and walked up to the cooler full of bottled drinks. He PULLED the cooler over (almost onto himself) and all the drinks smashed on the floor. Then he went and curled up in a ball on the floor crying.
During high school I worked as a projectionist in a movie theatre. One night while I was hanging out with the manager in the concession booth, waiting for the last shows to get done so we could close up, a guy comes out of one of the theatres with his family and demands to speak to a manager. So my manager turns around and asks what the problem is.
The guy starts screaming that he wants his money back because he went into the wrong movie. The guy mistakenly went into Without a Paddle instead of Anacondas, and he kept saying 'The snakes never came, the snakes never came!' The movie was almost done at this point, so there was no way we were going to give his money back. My manager offered passes to come back again, the guy flips out pushes my manager out of the way and runs upstairs into the projection booth to try and get into our office or something.
At this point I get on the phone to call the police. Just as I'm about to hang up the guy comes back down stairs and sees me on the phone, he grabs a metal chair and throws it across the lobby at me about 20 feet, I dodge it and smashes a giant glass window. At that moment, an undercover cop was driving back, heard the call and saw the smashed window. He comes flying in and tackles the guy down. This was all in front of the guy's two kids and wife, who were super embarrassed in the corner of the lobby ... Just one of many many ridiculous nights at the theatre.
