9 absurdly geeky ways to cook a Christmas turkey

Roast it, broil it, grill it, fry it — there are many ways to cook a turkey for Christmas dinner.

But we bet you’ve never heard of some of these. From boiling a bird in a warm bath to roasting it on a car engine, here are some of the more unusual methods one could use.

You probably shouldn’t try these at home!

Build a gasifier and fry it! Dawseyandsons/YouTube Screenshot Panetta also suggested the 'gasifier'' method. A gasifier is a device that converts carbon-based compounds into carbon monoxide, hydrogen and carbon dioxide without combustion. Gasifiers are generally used in cooking for boiling soup. But to build one for cooking your turkey, punch holes in the sides of two cans (to maximise heat). Then, Panetta said, 'boil oil and fry that bird!' Bombard it with ions. Columbia via YouTube screengrab IEEE senior member Tom Coughlin, president of the data storage consulting company Coughlin Associates, said you can cook a turkey using chemistry. By zapping it with direct infrared radiation or bombarding it with charged particles called ions, you can generate enough heat to roast it to perfection. Stuff a beer can in it. BarbecueTricks/YouTube Screenshot What could be more American than cooking a turkey...with a beer in it? There are lots of recipes for 'beer-can turkey,' most of which call for taking a can of beer, drinking or pouring out a third of it, and placing it inside the bird for grilling. The key step is opening the beer can -- we hate to think what might happen once all that carbonated fluid heated up! Cook it in a water bath Popular Science Gourmets are fond of a cooking method called 'sous-vide,' French for 'under vacuum.' This technique involves placing food (in this case, turkey) in an airtight bag and placing it in a temperature-controlled environment, usually a water bath, for a long time. This is supposed to cook the food more evenly, without drying it out. With turkey, recipes recommend cooking it between 130 and 160 degrees Fahrenheit, for 2-4 hours total.

