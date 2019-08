Mexican drug cartels are making billions smuggling drugs across the border and they have some strange ways of doing it. Ioan Grillo, author of “Gangster Warlords,” breaks down some of the more offbeat methods cartels are using to smuggle drugs.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.