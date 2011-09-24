Sports Moments That Would Have Exploded The Internet If They Happened Today

Photo: YouTube

How did people respond to crazy world events before the Internet and social media took over the world?Whenever something totally unexpected happens, our first instinct is to hop on Twitter and share the experience with millions of other users.



Sports moments are no different.

In fact, the end of this summer’s USA-Japan Women’s World Cup game set the record for the most tweets per minute ever.

This isn't exactly a moment per se. But if the White Sox were caught fixing the World Series, ESPN might cease covering any other sport and move its headquarters to Chicago. Diego Maradona punched the ball into the goal with his hand to beat England in the 1986 World Cup quarter-finals. Remember when Thierry Henry got hammered for using his hand to keep a ball in play in a qualifier two years ago? Imagine that times 500. An earthquake hits Oakland during the World Series (1989) There was an earthquake that interrupted Game 3 of the 1989 World Series in Oakland and cut the video of the telecast. Twitter went nuts when the East Coast earthquake 'struck' earlier this summer. Imagine is a real one hit right in the middle of a World Series game? See the video. Chris Webber calls timeout in the NCAA Championship game when Michigan doesn't have any (1993) With under 15 seconds left, Chris Webber doomed Michigan's hopes of winning a national championship by getting a technical for calling a timeout when his team didn't have any. Considering the stage and the number of viewers., the number of tweets in the 10 seconds after the timeout would be astronomical. O.J. Simpson leads the LAPD on a wild car chase (1994) 93 million people watched O.J. Simpson's infamous white Bronco car chase. If that happened 18 years later, people would still be glued to the TV. But everyone would have their laptops beside them looking up what people were saying on Twitter. Tonya Harding calls in a hit on Nancy Kerrigan (1994) During the 1994 US Figure Skating Championships, Tonya Harding's ex-husband got a bodyguard to break Kerrigan's leg so she couldn't stake. The combination of violence, good-looking women, and sheer shock would make the web go gaga. Mike Tyson bites off Evander Holyfield's ear (1997) After being cut with a Holyfield headbutt in the second round, an enraged Tyson came out for the third round without a mouthguard. Holyfield pointed it out to the ref, who made Tyson return to his corner and put in his mouthguard. A few minutes later, Tyson spit it out and chomped off a chunk of Evander's ear. Jerome Bettis wins the coin flip, but the ref says he loses the coin flip (1998) In a play that is often credited as the blunder that finally brought instant replay to the NFL, the ref forgot that Jerome Bettis called heads on the coin flip going into OT, and incorrectly gave the ball to the Lions. The Lions went on to win 19-16. The Internet snark would be so thick you could cut it with a knife. Tom Brady fumbled in the 2002 AFC Divisional round and Oakland recovered. But due to an obscure rule, the play was deemed an incompletion, and the Pats went on to win. The Internet was technically around in 2002. But it wasn't around in the way it is now. If Brady's controversial non-fumble was called today, we'd have 200 angles on 200 NFL blogs. We'd have all sorts of hashtag memes on Twitter. And we've have a 50,000 word oral history on Grantland within a week. Moises Alou flips out on Steve Bartman in the NLCS (2003) The Bartman controversy would be huge for the number of angles people who take. You'd have Cubs haters writing taunting tweets. You'd have sad Cubs fans writing depressing twitlongers. You'd have people trashing Bartman. You'd have people supporting him. The possibilities are endless... Now check out the people who make the Internet go crazy SCULPTED: The Fittest Athletes Professional Athletes >>

