15 Paradoxes That Will Make Your Head Explode

Finally, some see the silence of our universe as a paradox.

One of the underlying assumptions in astronomy is that Earth is a pretty common planet in a pretty common solar system in a pretty common galaxy, and that there is nothing cosmically unique about us. NASA's Kepler satellite has found evidence that there are probably 11 billion earth-like planets in our galaxy. Given this, life somewhat like us should have evolved somewhere not overly far away from us (at least on a cosmic scale).

But, despite developing ever more powerful telescopes, we have had no evidence of technological civilizations anywhere else in the universe. Civilizations are noisy: Humanity broadcasts TV and radio signals that are unmistakably artificial. A civilisation like ours should leave evidence that we would find.

Furthermore, a civilisation that evolved millions of years ago (pretty recent from a cosmic perspective) would have had plenty of time to at least begin colonizing the galaxy, meaning that there should be even more evidence of their existence. Indeed, given enough time, a colonizing civilisation would be able to, over the course of millions of years, colonize the entire galaxy.

The physicist Enrico Fermi, for whom this paradox was named, simply asked 'Where are they?' in the middle of a lunchtime discussion with his colleagues. One resolution of the paradox challenges the above idea that Earth is common and that instead complex life is extremely rare in the universe. Another posits that technological civilizations inevitably wipe themselves out through nuclear war or ecological devastation.

A more optimistic solution is the idea that the aliens are intentionally hiding themselves from us until we become more socially and technologically mature. Yet another idea is that alien technology is so advanced that we wouldn't even be able to recognise it.