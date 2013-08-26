The Most Outrageous Outfits At MTV's Video Music Awards

Aly Weisman
VMA Miley CyrusLarry Busacca/Getty

Celebrities and music superstars descended upon the Barclays Center in Brooklyn for Sunday night’s MTV Video Music Awards.
But the night’s performances are just as talked about as the crazy fashions.

Katy Perry “roared” in a Cheetah dress, Miley Cyrus channeled her inner Gwen Stefani and Ciara left little to the imagination.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Lady GaGa wore all black custom Prabal Gurung on the red carpet.

Busta Rhymes looked equally as ridiculous.

Gaga opened the show in this nun number.

And was in a G-string mermaid costume by the end of her performance.

Miley Cyrus, wearing vintage Dolce & Gabbana, has said her style is 'white trash and Chanel, that's me. That's my ultimate look.'

She changed into this silver teddy bear leotard for her performance.

She later sang 'Blurred Lines' with Robin Thicke dressed in this nude bikini.

She was still amped up backtstage.

Selena Gomez looked grown up in Versace.

Taylor Swift, wearing navy Herve Leger, said she was looking forward to a fun night with pal Selena Gomez.

Ciara looked wore a racy Givenchy Couture gown.

The back left even less to the imagination.

Rapper Riff Raff looked ridiculous.

Katy Perry really went with the 'Roar' theme in this Emanuel Ungaro leopard print dress.

Rita Ora had quite the train on her pale blue Alexandre Vauthier gown.

It even had a carrier!

Robin Thicke posed with wife Paula Patton.

Model Erin Wasson went risqué.

Rapper Iggy Azalea didn't wear much more.

Tionne 'T-Boz' Watkins and Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas of TLC reunited on the red carpet.

Aubrey O'Day and the women of Danity Kane announced they are reuniting and releasing new music without Diddy.

Snooki showed off a slimmer figure.

Rapper 2Chainz actually wore 4 chains.

Richard Simmons will take any opportunity to stretch.

'Girls' star Allison Williams looking lovely in lace.

Willow and Jaden Smith making their parents proud.

Now relive the MTV VMAs of the past ...

The Most Ridiculous 'MTV Video Music Award' Fashion Of All Time >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.