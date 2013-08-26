The Most Outrageous Outfits At MTV's Video Music Awards

Celebrities and music superstars descended upon the Barclays Center in Brooklyn for Sunday night’s MTV Video Music Awards.
But the night’s performances are just as talked about as the crazy fashions.
Katy Perry “roared” in a Cheetah dress, Miley Cyrus channeled her inner Gwen Stefani and Ciara left little to the imagination.
But that’s just the tip of the iceberg.
Miley Cyrus, wearing vintage Dolce & Gabbana, has said her style is 'white trash and Chanel, that's me. That's my ultimate look.'
Taylor Swift, wearing navy Herve Leger, said she was looking forward to a fun night with pal Selena Gomez.
Aubrey O'Day and the women of Danity Kane announced they are reuniting and releasing new music without Diddy.
