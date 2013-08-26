The Most Outrageous Outfits At MTV's Video Music Awards

Celebrities and music superstars descended upon the Barclays Center in Brooklyn for Sunday night’s MTV Video Music Awards.

But the night’s performances are just as talked about as the crazy fashions.

Katy Perry “roared” in a Cheetah dress, Miley Cyrus channeled her inner Gwen Stefani and Ciara left little to the imagination.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.