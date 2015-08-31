The craziest outfits at the MTV Video Music Awards

The MTV Video Music Awards are underway at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

Host Miley Cyrus arrived nearly nude, Taylor Swift walked the carpet with a gang of girls, and that’s just the beginning.

See what everyone is wearing at the most outrageous awards show of the year.

Host Miley Cyrus arrived barely clothed and surrounded by family: (L-R) Tish Cyrus, Braison Cyrus, Noah Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Brandi Glenn Cyrus.

Taylor Swift arrived with her “Bad Blood” girl gang: (L-R) Gigi Hadid, Martha Hunt, Hailee Steinfeld, Cara Delevingne, Selena Gomez, Serayah, Mariska Hargitay, Lily Aldridge, and Karlie Kloss.

Let's take a closer look at this all-star posse: VMA Nominee Taylor Swift with models Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, and Lily Aldridge. Kylie Jenner arrived with sister Kourtney Kardashian. Nicki Minaj knows how to work her assets. Walk the Moon opened the MTV red carpet pre-show with their hit single "Shut Up and Dance with Me." Vanessa Hudgens blew a kiss in her Naeem Khan dress. Designer Jeremy Scott designed a new moon man award statue and new look of the red carpet, which was multicolored for the show. Amber Rose and Blac Chyna came as each other's dates. Demi Lovato was pretty in pink. Previous VMA host Rebel Wilson said she went for a "futuristic" look this year. Singer FKA Twigs Singer Rita Ora

