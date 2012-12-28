The 26 Most Outrageous Outfits NBA Players Wore In 2012

Photo: @cjzero

NBA fashion became a big, big deal in 2012.It started as a minor trend, with players sporadically wearing eye-searing pink pants or lens-less glasses. But in the playoffs it erupted into a full-fledged fashion war, with players trying to one-up each other at press conferences night after night.



Given the cyclical nature of trends, we probably won’t see the same level of fashion daringness in 2013.

But for one year some of the best athletes to ever walk the Earth tried to dress as outrageously as possible, and it was glorious.

Here are the craziest looks.

