The Craziest Moments Captured In Selfies

Tampa Bay Rays sideline reporter Kelly Nash recently took some photos of herself on top of the Green Monster at Fenway Park. Unknown to her, one of the pictures was taken just as a batting practice home run went whizzing by her head.

Nash later told FoxSportsFlorida.com that she didn't even notice the baseball until she reviewed them later. That's when she posted the image to Instagram with the caption, 'Most dangerous selfie ever. That happened.'