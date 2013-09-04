The Craziest Moments Captured In Selfies

Megan Rose Dickey
Pope Francis selfieReuters/L’Osservatore RomanPope Francis participating in a selfie at the Vatican. (Not technically a selfie.)

Selfies have apparently become all the rage.

But not all selfies turn out as planned.

First, what is a selfie?

In short, it’s a picture taken of a person by that person.

We’ve recently seen the Pope appear in his first selfie. A young man was also reportedly arrested as a result of his selfie.

The Pope was captured in likely his first-ever selfie late last month.

Reporter Kelly Nash essentially dodged a bullet in this selfie.

Tampa Bay Rays sideline reporter Kelly Nash recently took some photos of herself on top of the Green Monster at Fenway Park. Unknown to her, one of the pictures was taken just as a batting practice home run went whizzing by her head.

Nash later told FoxSportsFlorida.com that she didn't even notice the baseball until she reviewed them later. That's when she posted the image to Instagram with the caption, 'Most dangerous selfie ever. That happened.'

This 26-year-old reportedly got busted because of this selfie.

Peter Cavanagh was reportedly part of a mob that netted about 47,000 pounds a month from selling heroin and cocaine. He got caught after taking this selfie of him with a bunch of money.

Three girls decided to run onto the field at the College World Series and capture the whole thing in a Vine selfie. The Vine has since been deleted, but is now available in GIF form.

Kayleigh Hill of Omaha, Nebraska and two of her friends decided to run onto the field at the College World Series this summer. The catch, their friends needed to commit $US1,500 for when they got caught and fined.

During Luca Parmitano's first spacewalk this past July, he took the time to snap some selfies.

Back in June, Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano took what might be the most epic selfie ever.

Not quite a selfie, since Robert Scoble had his wife take it.

Tech pundit Robert Scoble uploaded a picture of himself rocking Google Glass in the shower. It's not technically a selfie, but we just had to include it. It's also worth mentioning that Google co-founder Sergey Brin showed off how to take a selfie with Glass.

Prince's first selfie. Enough said.

Now...

The biggest selfie offender in tech is Square founder Jack Dorsey.

11 Selfies From Some Of The Most Powerful Execs In Tech >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

features sai-us selfie