The Craziest Moments Captured In Selfies

Selfies have apparently become all the rage.
But not all selfies turn out as planned.
First, what is a selfie?
In short, it’s a picture taken of a person by that person.
We’ve recently seen the Pope appear in his first selfie. A young man was also reportedly arrested as a result of his selfie.
@KofC epic #selfie #PopeFrancis pic.twitter.com/CLYduUpxDA
-- Fabio M. Ragona (@FabioMRagona) August 29, 2013
Tampa Bay Rays sideline reporter Kelly Nash recently took some photos of herself on top of the Green Monster at Fenway Park. Unknown to her, one of the pictures was taken just as a batting practice home run went whizzing by her head.
Nash later told FoxSportsFlorida.com that she didn't even notice the baseball until she reviewed them later. That's when she posted the image to Instagram with the caption, 'Most dangerous selfie ever. That happened.'
Peter Cavanagh was reportedly part of a mob that netted about 47,000 pounds a month from selling heroin and cocaine. He got caught after taking this selfie of him with a bunch of money.
Three girls decided to run onto the field at the College World Series and capture the whole thing in a Vine selfie. The Vine has since been deleted, but is now available in GIF form.
Kayleigh Hill of Omaha, Nebraska and two of her friends decided to run onto the field at the College World Series this summer. The catch, their friends needed to commit $US1,500 for when they got caught and fined.
