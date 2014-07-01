The Craziest Places Google Has Explored For Street View

Google Street View has left the street and taken to the trails, thanks to Google’s Trekker program.

By strapping on a panoramic camera backpack, Trekkers travel on foot to bring the immersion of Google Street View to some exotic off-road (and underwater) locations.

From The Great Barrier Reef to the ancient temples of Angkor, Cambodia, these pictures will prove that Trekkers have one of the best jobs in the world.

