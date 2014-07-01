The Craziest Places Google Has Explored For Street View

Google Street View has left the street and taken to the trails, thanks to Google’s Trekker program.

By strapping on a panoramic camera backpack, Trekkers travel on foot to bring the immersion of Google Street View to some exotic off-road (and underwater) locations.

From The Great Barrier Reef to the ancient temples of Angkor, Cambodia, these pictures will prove that Trekkers have one of the best jobs in the world.

First up are the Galápagos Islands, where Charles Darwin stopped during his voyage on The Beagle back in 1835.

Google teamed up with the Galápagos National Park and Charles Darwin Foundation for the expedition.

The Galápagos tortoise is the longest-living species of tortoise, sometimes living up to 177 years.

By using a special version of the Trekker camera, divers were even able to capture images under water.

Here's a closer look at the underwater camera, called 'The SVII.'

Google even visited The Great Barrier Reef.

Next up is the Grand Canyon. The Trekker cameras weight 42 pounds, and the expeditions are usually carried out in small groups.

In Venice, Italy, Trekkers captured images of the cobblestone streets and brick alleyways.

There's even an entire gondola tour you can take, all from the comfort of your computer chair.

This is the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world.

Getting up to the top of the spire, 2,717 feet up, is not for the faint of heart. Here, the Trekker gets into the a window cleaning carousel.

The camera captured panoramas from both inside and outside the Burj Khalifa.

The view from the very top.

Next up, Churchill, Canada, the so-called 'polar bear capital of the world.'

Here's the view from inside one of the buggies used to explore.

The polar bears will actually come right up to the buggies, something the explorers called 'buggy love.'

This is the Library of Parliament in Ottawa, Ontario. Google was able to take their Trekkers right on inside.

Google even took its cameras on a Canadian dog sled run.

Over in New York City, Trekkers have recorded all of the many paths of Central Park.

For the major pathways, the Trekkers used a bike rig for smoother movement.

Here's an example of how the Central Park tour looks from Google Street View today.

These are the temples of Angkor, located in Cambodia. Angkor is the largest ancient city in the world.

There are more than 100 temples, created over a span of five centuries.

