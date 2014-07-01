The Craziest Places Google Has Explored For Street View

Google Street View has left the street and taken to the trails, thanks to Google’s Trekker program.
By strapping on a panoramic camera backpack, Trekkers travel on foot to bring the immersion of Google Street View to some exotic off-road (and underwater) locations.
From The Great Barrier Reef to the ancient temples of Angkor, Cambodia, these pictures will prove that Trekkers have one of the best jobs in the world.
First up are the Galápagos Islands, where Charles Darwin stopped during his voyage on The Beagle back in 1835.
By using a special version of the Trekker camera, divers were even able to capture images under water.
Next up is the Grand Canyon. The Trekker cameras weight 42 pounds, and the expeditions are usually carried out in small groups.
Getting up to the top of the spire, 2,717 feet up, is not for the faint of heart. Here, the Trekker gets into the a window cleaning carousel.
The polar bears will actually come right up to the buggies, something the explorers called 'buggy love.'
This is the Library of Parliament in Ottawa, Ontario. Google was able to take their Trekkers right on inside.
These are the temples of Angkor, located in Cambodia. Angkor is the largest ancient city in the world.
