This Is The Craziest Football Uniform We've Ever Seen

The outlandish uniform trend in college football that Oregon popularised has spread to the high school ranks.



Uniwatch tweeted out this photo of the new Atlantic High School in Delray Beach, Florida this afternoon.

It’s half forest-green, half neon-green with silver feathers on the shoulders and a bright-orange chin-strap.

Atlantic is the 47th-ranked team in Florida, according to MaxPreps.com.

The Palm Beach Post reports that the uniforms were donated by local company Futuristic Woo.

Wow:

Atlantic High Uniform

