Rolls-Royce can customise your car in some pretty outrageous ways

Beyond engineering excellence, one key strength of Rolls-Royce is customisation.

In previous years, a whopping 84% of Phantom customers commissioned their cars with some sort of bespoke design, for example.

Customers’ ideas can get pretty wild.

The luxury brand notes that “no request is left unexplored.” Its team of designers has matched leather colours to customer lipstick, sourced wood from a tree on a buyer’s estate, and found ways to pack elaborate picnic sets and wine glasses into their cars.

From the unexpected demands of wealthy buyers to the special edition cars it makes to mark special occasions, here are some of the most outrageous ways you can have your Rolls made just for you.

[An earlier version of this article was written by Alex Davies.]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.