The 16 Most Outrageous Ways Rolls-Royce Can Customise Your Car

Beyond engineering excellence, one key strength of Rolls-Royce is customisation. In 2012, 84% of Phantom customers commissioned their cars with some sort of bespoke design, and their ideas get pretty wild.

The luxury brand notes that “no request is left unexplored.” Its team of designers has matched leather colours to customer lipstick, sourced wood from a tree on a buyer’s estate, and found ways to pack elaborate picnic sets and wine glasses into their cars.

From the unexpected demands of wealthy buyers (Rolls-Royce doesn’t like the term “crazy”) to the special edition cars it makes to mark special occasions, here are some of the most outrageous ways you can have your Rolls made just for you.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.