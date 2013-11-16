The 16 Most Outrageous Ways Rolls-Royce Can Customise Your Car

Beyond engineering excellence, one key strength of Rolls-Royce is customisation. In 2012, 84% of Phantom customers commissioned their cars with some sort of bespoke design, and their ideas get pretty wild.
The luxury brand notes that “no request is left unexplored.” Its team of designers has matched leather colours to customer lipstick, sourced wood from a tree on a buyer’s estate, and found ways to pack elaborate picnic sets and wine glasses into their cars.
From the unexpected demands of wealthy buyers (Rolls-Royce doesn’t like the term “crazy”) to the special edition cars it makes to mark special occasions, here are some of the most outrageous ways you can have your Rolls made just for you.
One wealthy customer wanted a thermos installed in the door. Rolls-Royce had to build a special door just to crash test the design, then build another for the buyer.
Bespoke designers had to devise a way to store wine glasses in the trunk and make sure they wouldn't break while on the road.
A Chinese buyer ordered seven sets of wheels for his car -- so he would have one for each day of the week.
Customers can have their initials embroidered into the head rests, or go for the slightly more restrained 'RR.'
And if any old tree isn't good enough for you, Rolls-Royce can source the wood for your car from a tree on your estate.
Of course, customers can get any colour exterior and interior they want. This unfortunate choice is dubbed 'quartz.'
On occasion, Rolls-Royce makes a custom car for no one in particular (they're usually sold to collectors). That was the case with the Phantom Coupé Aviator, which celebrated the flying accomplishments of founder Sir Charles Rolls. (Rolls is believed to be the first person to die in a plane crash.)
Rolls says the aluminium cup holders 'deliver functionality, but with that special combination of theatre and jewellery.' Bespoke designer Alex Innes called them a 'wonderfully opulent solution.'
At the 2012 Paris Motor Show, Rolls revealed three Art Deco-inspired cars. This one looks like it glows in the dark.
In most cars with the Starlight Headliner, the optic lights are arranged at random. But customers can also ask for an arrangement that copies the constellations on any given day, anywhere. The lights in the Celestial mimic the night sky at the home of Rolls-Royce in January 2003.
