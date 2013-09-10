The wildest costumes at Burning Man over the years

- When it’s nearly 100 degrees at Burning Man, an annual, nine-day art event and temporary community in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, clothing tends to be limited, and oftentimes even optional.
- But for those who do choose to wear clothing, Burning Man is all about the costumes.
- Bikinis, body paint, tutus, masks, headdresses, wigs, floral crowns, and feathers – it’s all there and often worn all at once.
- Burners, as the festival-goers are known, pay no mind to global fashion trends at the yearly festival – the only branded style they’re concerned with is their own.
- Take a look at some of the wildest Burning Man fashion over the years.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
With a festival that’s all about art and self expression, it’s only natural that costumes have become a huge part of the Burning Man culture.
It’s not uncommon to see burners — as festival-goers are called — riding bikes around The Playa — the festival grounds — dressed in bunches of tule …
… or lots of feathers.
Feathers have a fairly strong presence at the festival.
Whether they’re attached to clothing as an accent feature …
… used as wings …
… worn as a crucial part of a costume …
… or worn as part of an elaborate headdress, you can’t go a day at the festival without seeing some feathers.
Some burners wear them on their heads while others wear them around their waists.
Headdresses are a popular accessory unto themselves, though.
Some headwear comes in the form of unicorn horns …
… or deep-sea-diving helmets …
Spencer Weiner/Contributor/Getty ImagesThis reminds us of something we’d find in a shipwreck at the bottom of the ocean.
… while others take the form of different animals like these twin, bird-shaped hair accessories.
Aly Weisman/Business InsiderShe’s basically carrying around two birds on her head — and we’re here for it.
Some headwear takes on more of an EDM — electric dance music — festival vibe with colourful, mesh tubes …
… while others have more of a DIY feel.
Wigs are also a popular choice for Burning Man headwear.
People even match them to their outfits.
Aly Weisman/Business InsiderThis is a bold shade of red that goes perfectly with the two-piece sequin set.
Colourful hair, in general, is a big trend on The Playa.
Check out this black and white mohawk.
Sometimes headwear is part of a full look like this ethereal outfit fully-equipped with wings …
… this wearable crate with dalmatian-patterned accessories …
… this springtime look with a watermelon top and shorts and a floral headband …
… this carrot-themed costume …
… this praying mantis …
… and this genie-themed outfit.
You’ll likely spot couples coordinating their costumes.
These two are wearing matching striped outfits.
And these two are wearing matching wrap-around sunglasses and metallic necklaces.
Groups of friends also tend to dress in themes …
Aly Weisman/Business InsiderThese outfits are like a less-PG version of characters in Disney’s ‘Zenon’ movie franchise.
… like this regal-looking group …
… and that means sporting similar accessories, too.
Popular accessories include beautiful umbrellas …
… backpacks for carrying around water, snacks, or offerings for fellow burners …
… scarves — both for the look of them and to help block the dust during a storm …
… tutus …
… seriously, so many tutus …
… wide-brimmed hats …
… goggles to protect against the dust …
Aly Weisman/Business InsiderYou’ll find lots of festival-goers walking around with goggles of all types resting on top of their head or around their neck.
… and possibly the most ubiquitous of all accessories, bicycles.
Some festival-goers make their bikes look as funky as their costumes.
This red, devilish bike and costume is a full theme.
As is this bike and cart decked out like a horse and chariot.
But some are stand-alone works of art like this scorpion-themed bike.
Some accessories aren’t as explicit. We’re not sure what this was meant to be, but it looks like a mythical sea creature.
As do these guys.
This woman is sporting horns, forehead jewellery, some sort of wig, and a white tank top.
This woman has the wig and high-socks combo going on.
Water guns seem like a very useful accessory in the heat of the desert.
One big style trend at the festival is the absence of clothing.
It’s pretty common to see people without shirts or pants …
… and sometimes without anything at all.
Some people wear full-face masks.
Check out this person who made themselves look like a dog.
Others just choose to cover parts of their face.
This guy spread the love in a red tutu, blue crop top, and a bowtie.
It can get so hot that burners can be seen wearing simply bathing suits and bra tops.
Swimwear is everywhere.
Some add flair to their swimwear, like the furry additions seen below.
One-piece bathing suits and bikinis alike, it’s funny to see so many people in swimwear with no body of water in sight.
Although it’s typically hot during the day, weather in the desert can be unpredictable. Some people choose to bundle up and wrap up in thick scarves.
It’s not unheard of for someone to be in a bathing suit while it’s cold out, or a sweater while it’s hot — that’s the beauty of Burning Man.
Aly Weisman/Business InsiderFestival-goers don’t tend to stick to the weather when it comes to their outfits.
And some people wear warm-weather clothes with cold-weather accessories all at once.
Regardless of the actual clothing items worn it’s clear that plenty of burners believe the more colour, the better …
… tye-dye and kaleidoscopic patterns included.
But not everyone feels the same way about colour. Some burners keep it all-white.
Even all-white feathers make appearances.
Aly Weisman/Business InsiderThey have got a bunch of different Burning Man trends happening at once.
Face and body paint is also a big part of some costumes.
It is just another form of beautiful artwork, after all.
This dripping candle theme is a true masterpiece.
Regardless of what burners are wearing, the point is that it’s their own personal style.
And like everything else at Burning Man — from the bikes to the art — even the costumes light up at night …
keeping the festival illuminated, even when the fire’s burned out.
Aly Weisman and Sarah Schmalbruch contributed reporting on an earlier version of this article.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.