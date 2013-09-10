The wildest costumes at Burning Man over the years

Rachel Askinasi
Getty ImagesAnything is possible when it comes to Burning Man fashion.
  • When it’s nearly 100 degrees at Burning Man, an annual, nine-day art event and temporary community in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, clothing tends to be limited, and oftentimes even optional.
  • But for those who do choose to wear clothing, Burning Man is all about the costumes.
  • Bikinis, body paint, tutus, masks, headdresses, wigs, floral crowns, and feathers – it’s all there and often worn all at once.
  • Burners, as the festival-goers are known, pay no mind to global fashion trends at the yearly festival – the only branded style they’re concerned with is their own.
  • Take a look at some of the wildest Burning Man fashion over the years.
With a festival that’s all about art and self expression, it’s only natural that costumes have become a huge part of the Burning Man culture.

Aly Weisman/Business InsiderThat’s one tall hat.

It’s not uncommon to see burners — as festival-goers are called — riding bikes around The Playa — the festival grounds — dressed in bunches of tule …

Aly Weisman/Business InsiderIt’s truly a festival unlike any other.

… or lots of feathers.

Aly Weisman/Business InsiderKeeping this headdress on while biking must have been a challenge.

Feathers have a fairly strong presence at the festival.

Aly Weisman/Business InsiderA good-looking bunch of headdresses.

Whether they’re attached to clothing as an accent feature …

Aly Weisman/Business InsiderThey also nailed the fanny pack theme.

… used as wings …

Jim Urquhart/ReutersThose feather wings are really something.

… worn as a crucial part of a costume …

Aly Weisman/Business InsiderFeathers are an important part of any Las Vegas showgirl costume.

… or worn as part of an elaborate headdress, you can’t go a day at the festival without seeing some feathers.

Aly Weisman/Business InsiderThe purple cape really completes this costume.

Some burners wear them on their heads while others wear them around their waists.

Aly Weisman/Business InsiderTake a look at that skirt!

Headdresses are a popular accessory unto themselves, though.

Jim Urquhart/ReutersFeathers and braids is a winning combo.

Some headwear comes in the form of unicorn horns …

Jim Urquhart/ReutersThis headdress is so detailed.

… or deep-sea-diving helmets …

Spencer Weiner/Contributor/Getty ImagesThis reminds us of something we’d find in a shipwreck at the bottom of the ocean.

… while others take the form of different animals like these twin, bird-shaped hair accessories.

Aly Weisman/Business InsiderShe’s basically carrying around two birds on her head — and we’re here for it.

Some headwear takes on more of an EDM — electric dance music — festival vibe with colourful, mesh tubes …

Aly Weisman/Business InsiderThis costume features some great colour coordination.

… while others have more of a DIY feel.

Aly Weisman/Business InsiderThis man made a crown out of straws.

Wigs are also a popular choice for Burning Man headwear.

Aly Weisman/Business InsiderSome wigs were varying shades of one colour.

People even match them to their outfits.

Aly Weisman/Business InsiderThis is a bold shade of red that goes perfectly with the two-piece sequin set.

Colourful hair, in general, is a big trend on The Playa.

Aly Weisman/Business InsiderLook at those furry boots, too.

Check out this black and white mohawk.

Hector Mata/Getty ImagesThat looks like it required a lot of hair gel.

Sometimes headwear is part of a full look like this ethereal outfit fully-equipped with wings …

Aly Weisman/Business InsiderThere’s a definite theme happening here.

… this wearable crate with dalmatian-patterned accessories …

Aly Weisman/Business InsiderYou would think his head would get pretty hot in there all day.

… this springtime look with a watermelon top and shorts and a floral headband …

Aly Weisman/Business InsiderWe’re obsessed with this watermelon motif.

… this carrot-themed costume …

Aly Weisman/Business InsiderWe’re not sure what inspired this carrot costume, but we approve.

… this praying mantis …

Hector Mata/Getty ImagesIt’s got to be hot in that costume.

… and this genie-themed outfit.

Aly Weisman/Business InsiderTake a look at the lamp around his neck.

You’ll likely spot couples coordinating their costumes.

Aly Weisman/Business InsiderSegways seem like an ideal way to get around.

These two are wearing matching striped outfits.

Jim Urquhart/ReutersWalking on those stilts doesn’t seem easy, but they make it look fun.

And these two are wearing matching wrap-around sunglasses and metallic necklaces.

Aly Weisman/Business InsiderThese look like they’re from the future.

Groups of friends also tend to dress in themes …

Aly Weisman/Business InsiderThese outfits are like a less-PG version of characters in Disney’s ‘Zenon’ movie franchise.

… like this regal-looking group …

Hector Mata/AFP/Getty ImagesThis costume would make Cleopatra proud.

… and that means sporting similar accessories, too.

Aly Weisman/Business InsiderEven their margarita glasses match.

Popular accessories include beautiful umbrellas …

Aly Weisman/Business InsiderThis umbrella is better suited for sun blocking than rain protection.

… backpacks for carrying around water, snacks, or offerings for fellow burners …

Aly Weisman/Business InsiderHaving the essentials with you at Burning Man is key.

… scarves — both for the look of them and to help block the dust during a storm …

Aly Weisman/Business InsiderScarves serve many purposes in the desert.

… tutus …

Aly Weisman/Business InsiderShe matched her tutu to her top.

… seriously, so many tutus …

Jim Rankin/Contributor/Getty ImagesTutus at Burning Man transition from day to night.

… wide-brimmed hats …

Aly Weisman/Business InsiderThis tutu adds some much-needed flair to his outfit.

… goggles to protect against the dust …

Aly Weisman/Business InsiderYou’ll find lots of festival-goers walking around with goggles of all types resting on top of their head or around their neck.

… and possibly the most ubiquitous of all accessories, bicycles.

Jim Bourg/ReutersHe came prepared to avoid the desert dust.

Some festival-goers make their bikes look as funky as their costumes.

Jim Urquhart/ReutersIt’s unclear how she got the fur to stay on the bike.

This red, devilish bike and costume is a full theme.

Aly Weisman/Business InsiderThis devil really decked out his bike.

As is this bike and cart decked out like a horse and chariot.

David McNew/Newsmakers/Getty ImagesYour chariot awaits.

But some are stand-alone works of art like this scorpion-themed bike.

Hector Mata/Getty Images

Some accessories aren’t as explicit. We’re not sure what this was meant to be, but it looks like a mythical sea creature.

Aly Weisman/Business InsiderWe’re guessing this one was inspired by a starfish.

As do these guys.

Hector Mata/Getty ImagesThey look like they could have been in the ‘Aquaman’ movie.

This woman is sporting horns, forehead jewellery, some sort of wig, and a white tank top.

Aly Weisman/Business InsiderThe horns are an interesting addition.

This woman has the wig and high-socks combo going on.

Jim Urquhart/ReutersMembers of the Trash Kan Marchink Band perform at Burning Man in 2016.

Water guns seem like a very useful accessory in the heat of the desert.

Jim Urquhart/ReutersThis guy knows how to keep cool.

One big style trend at the festival is the absence of clothing.

Aly Weisman/Business InsiderThat means no shirts a lot of the time.

It’s pretty common to see people without shirts or pants …

Aly Weisman/Business InsiderAnything goes.

… and sometimes without anything at all.

Jim Rankin/Contributor/Getty ImagesThis burner is sporting their birthday suit.

Some people wear full-face masks.

Aly Weisman/Business InsiderThese were slightly frightening.

Check out this person who made themselves look like a dog.

David McNew/Getty ImagesThis is borderline scary as well.

Others just choose to cover parts of their face.

Aly Weisman/Business InsiderThis outfit had a masquerade theme.

This guy spread the love in a red tutu, blue crop top, and a bowtie.

Jim Urquhart/ReutersThe cut-outs on his shirt are funky.

It can get so hot that burners can be seen wearing simply bathing suits and bra tops.

Aly Weisman/Business InsiderThe less you’re wearing in the desert, the better.

Swimwear is everywhere.

Aly Weisman/Business InsiderYou’re guaranteed some good tan lines.

Some add flair to their swimwear, like the furry additions seen below.

Aly Weisman/Business InsiderThe antlers are awesome.

One-piece bathing suits and bikinis alike, it’s funny to see so many people in swimwear with no body of water in sight.

Aly Weisman/Business InsiderNot all bathing suits were bikinis.

Although it’s typically hot during the day, weather in the desert can be unpredictable. Some people choose to bundle up and wrap up in thick scarves.

Aly Weisman/Business InsiderVests as shirts are a thing too.

It’s not unheard of for someone to be in a bathing suit while it’s cold out, or a sweater while it’s hot — that’s the beauty of Burning Man.

Aly Weisman/Business InsiderFestival-goers don’t tend to stick to the weather when it comes to their outfits.

And some people wear warm-weather clothes with cold-weather accessories all at once.

Aly Weisman/Business InsiderHer shoes give her quite the boost.

Regardless of the actual clothing items worn it’s clear that plenty of burners believe the more colour, the better …

Aly Weisman/Business InsiderA fanny pack is a great addition to any costume — and it’s practical.

… tye-dye and kaleidoscopic patterns included.

Aly Weisman/Business InsiderWe love her necklace.

But not everyone feels the same way about colour. Some burners keep it all-white.

Aly Weisman/Business InsiderWho says you can’t wear snow boots in the desert?

Even all-white feathers make appearances.

Aly Weisman/Business InsiderThey have got a bunch of different Burning Man trends happening at once.

Face and body paint is also a big part of some costumes.

Mike Nelson/Getty ImagesThis guy looks like he’s channeling Elvis Presley.

It is just another form of beautiful artwork, after all.

Rick Loomis/Contributor/Getty ImagesLook at those colours!

This dripping candle theme is a true masterpiece.

Hector Mata/Getty ImagesA huge round of applause for this artist!

Regardless of what burners are wearing, the point is that it’s their own personal style.

Aly Weisman/Business InsiderNo one is judging based on clothing.

And like everything else at Burning Man — from the bikes to the art — even the costumes light up at night …

Aly Weisman/Business InsiderThere’s a person in there.

keeping the festival illuminated, even when the fire’s burned out.

David McNew/Newsmakers/Getty ImagesYou won’t miss these two in the dark.

Aly Weisman and Sarah Schmalbruch contributed reporting on an earlier version of this article.

