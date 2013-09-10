The wildest costumes at Burning Man over the years

Getty Images Anything is possible when it comes to Burning Man fashion.

When it’s nearly 100 degrees at Burning Man, an annual, nine-day art event and temporary community in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, clothing tends to be limited, and oftentimes even optional.

But for those who do choose to wear clothing, Burning Man is all about the costumes.

Bikinis, body paint, tutus, masks, headdresses, wigs, floral crowns, and feathers – it’s all there and often worn all at once.

Burners, as the festival-goers are known, pay no mind to global fashion trends at the yearly festival – the only branded style they’re concerned with is their own.

Take a look at some of the wildest Burning Man fashion over the years.

With a festival that’s all about art and self expression, it’s only natural that costumes have become a huge part of the Burning Man culture.

Aly Weisman/Business Insider That’s one tall hat.

It’s not uncommon to see burners — as festival-goers are called — riding bikes around The Playa — the festival grounds — dressed in bunches of tule …

Aly Weisman/Business Insider It’s truly a festival unlike any other.

… or lots of feathers.

Aly Weisman/Business Insider Keeping this headdress on while biking must have been a challenge.

Feathers have a fairly strong presence at the festival.

Aly Weisman/Business Insider A good-looking bunch of headdresses.

Whether they’re attached to clothing as an accent feature …

Aly Weisman/Business Insider They also nailed the fanny pack theme.

… used as wings …

Jim Urquhart/Reuters Those feather wings are really something.

… worn as a crucial part of a costume …

Aly Weisman/Business Insider Feathers are an important part of any Las Vegas showgirl costume.

… or worn as part of an elaborate headdress, you can’t go a day at the festival without seeing some feathers.

Aly Weisman/Business Insider The purple cape really completes this costume.

Some burners wear them on their heads while others wear them around their waists.

Aly Weisman/Business Insider Take a look at that skirt!

Headdresses are a popular accessory unto themselves, though.

Jim Urquhart/Reuters Feathers and braids is a winning combo.

Some headwear comes in the form of unicorn horns …

Jim Urquhart/Reuters This headdress is so detailed.

… or deep-sea-diving helmets …

Spencer Weiner/Contributor/Getty Images This reminds us of something we’d find in a shipwreck at the bottom of the ocean.

… while others take the form of different animals like these twin, bird-shaped hair accessories.

Aly Weisman/Business Insider She’s basically carrying around two birds on her head — and we’re here for it.

Some headwear takes on more of an EDM — electric dance music — festival vibe with colourful, mesh tubes …

Aly Weisman/Business Insider This costume features some great colour coordination.

… while others have more of a DIY feel.

Aly Weisman/Business Insider This man made a crown out of straws.

Wigs are also a popular choice for Burning Man headwear.

Aly Weisman/Business Insider Some wigs were varying shades of one colour.

People even match them to their outfits.

Aly Weisman/Business Insider This is a bold shade of red that goes perfectly with the two-piece sequin set.

Colourful hair, in general, is a big trend on The Playa.

Aly Weisman/Business Insider Look at those furry boots, too.

Check out this black and white mohawk.

Hector Mata/Getty Images That looks like it required a lot of hair gel.

Sometimes headwear is part of a full look like this ethereal outfit fully-equipped with wings …

Aly Weisman/Business Insider There’s a definite theme happening here.

… this wearable crate with dalmatian-patterned accessories …

Aly Weisman/Business Insider You would think his head would get pretty hot in there all day.

… this springtime look with a watermelon top and shorts and a floral headband …

Aly Weisman/Business Insider We’re obsessed with this watermelon motif.

… this carrot-themed costume …

Aly Weisman/Business Insider We’re not sure what inspired this carrot costume, but we approve.

… this praying mantis …

Hector Mata/Getty Images It’s got to be hot in that costume.

… and this genie-themed outfit.

Aly Weisman/Business Insider Take a look at the lamp around his neck.

You’ll likely spot couples coordinating their costumes.

Aly Weisman/Business Insider Segways seem like an ideal way to get around.

These two are wearing matching striped outfits.

Jim Urquhart/Reuters Walking on those stilts doesn’t seem easy, but they make it look fun.

And these two are wearing matching wrap-around sunglasses and metallic necklaces.

Aly Weisman/Business Insider These look like they’re from the future.

Groups of friends also tend to dress in themes …

Aly Weisman/Business Insider These outfits are like a less-PG version of characters in Disney’s ‘Zenon’ movie franchise.

… like this regal-looking group …

Hector Mata/AFP/Getty Images This costume would make Cleopatra proud.

… and that means sporting similar accessories, too.

Aly Weisman/Business Insider Even their margarita glasses match.

Popular accessories include beautiful umbrellas …

Aly Weisman/Business Insider This umbrella is better suited for sun blocking than rain protection.

… backpacks for carrying around water, snacks, or offerings for fellow burners …

Aly Weisman/Business Insider Having the essentials with you at Burning Man is key.

… scarves — both for the look of them and to help block the dust during a storm …

Aly Weisman/Business Insider Scarves serve many purposes in the desert.

… tutus …

Aly Weisman/Business Insider She matched her tutu to her top.

… seriously, so many tutus …

Jim Rankin/Contributor/Getty Images Tutus at Burning Man transition from day to night.

… wide-brimmed hats …

Aly Weisman/Business Insider This tutu adds some much-needed flair to his outfit.

… goggles to protect against the dust …

Aly Weisman/Business Insider You’ll find lots of festival-goers walking around with goggles of all types resting on top of their head or around their neck.

… and possibly the most ubiquitous of all accessories, bicycles.

Jim Bourg/Reuters He came prepared to avoid the desert dust.

Some festival-goers make their bikes look as funky as their costumes.

Jim Urquhart/Reuters It’s unclear how she got the fur to stay on the bike.

This red, devilish bike and costume is a full theme.

Aly Weisman/Business Insider This devil really decked out his bike.

As is this bike and cart decked out like a horse and chariot.

David McNew/Newsmakers/Getty Images Your chariot awaits.

But some are stand-alone works of art like this scorpion-themed bike.

Hector Mata/Getty Images

Some accessories aren’t as explicit. We’re not sure what this was meant to be, but it looks like a mythical sea creature.

Aly Weisman/Business Insider We’re guessing this one was inspired by a starfish.

As do these guys.

Hector Mata/Getty Images They look like they could have been in the ‘Aquaman’ movie.

This woman is sporting horns, forehead jewellery, some sort of wig, and a white tank top.

Aly Weisman/Business Insider The horns are an interesting addition.

This woman has the wig and high-socks combo going on.

Jim Urquhart/Reuters Members of the Trash Kan Marchink Band perform at Burning Man in 2016.

Water guns seem like a very useful accessory in the heat of the desert.

Jim Urquhart/Reuters This guy knows how to keep cool.

One big style trend at the festival is the absence of clothing.

Aly Weisman/Business Insider That means no shirts a lot of the time.

It’s pretty common to see people without shirts or pants …

Aly Weisman/Business Insider Anything goes.

… and sometimes without anything at all.

Jim Rankin/Contributor/Getty Images This burner is sporting their birthday suit.

Some people wear full-face masks.

Aly Weisman/Business Insider These were slightly frightening.

Check out this person who made themselves look like a dog.

David McNew/Getty Images This is borderline scary as well.

Others just choose to cover parts of their face.

Aly Weisman/Business Insider This outfit had a masquerade theme.

This guy spread the love in a red tutu, blue crop top, and a bowtie.

Jim Urquhart/Reuters The cut-outs on his shirt are funky.

It can get so hot that burners can be seen wearing simply bathing suits and bra tops.

Aly Weisman/Business Insider The less you’re wearing in the desert, the better.

Swimwear is everywhere.

Aly Weisman/Business Insider You’re guaranteed some good tan lines.

Some add flair to their swimwear, like the furry additions seen below.

Aly Weisman/Business Insider The antlers are awesome.

One-piece bathing suits and bikinis alike, it’s funny to see so many people in swimwear with no body of water in sight.

Aly Weisman/Business Insider Not all bathing suits were bikinis.

Although it’s typically hot during the day, weather in the desert can be unpredictable. Some people choose to bundle up and wrap up in thick scarves.

Aly Weisman/Business Insider Vests as shirts are a thing too.

It’s not unheard of for someone to be in a bathing suit while it’s cold out, or a sweater while it’s hot — that’s the beauty of Burning Man.

Aly Weisman/Business Insider Festival-goers don’t tend to stick to the weather when it comes to their outfits.

And some people wear warm-weather clothes with cold-weather accessories all at once.

Aly Weisman/Business Insider Her shoes give her quite the boost.

Regardless of the actual clothing items worn it’s clear that plenty of burners believe the more colour, the better …

Aly Weisman/Business Insider A fanny pack is a great addition to any costume — and it’s practical.

… tye-dye and kaleidoscopic patterns included.

Aly Weisman/Business Insider We love her necklace.

But not everyone feels the same way about colour. Some burners keep it all-white.

Aly Weisman/Business Insider Who says you can’t wear snow boots in the desert?

Even all-white feathers make appearances.

Aly Weisman/Business Insider They have got a bunch of different Burning Man trends happening at once.

Face and body paint is also a big part of some costumes.

Mike Nelson/Getty Images This guy looks like he’s channeling Elvis Presley.

It is just another form of beautiful artwork, after all.

Rick Loomis/Contributor/Getty Images Look at those colours!

This dripping candle theme is a true masterpiece.

Hector Mata/Getty Images A huge round of applause for this artist!

Regardless of what burners are wearing, the point is that it’s their own personal style.

Aly Weisman/Business Insider No one is judging based on clothing.

And like everything else at Burning Man — from the bikes to the art — even the costumes light up at night …

Aly Weisman/Business Insider There’s a person in there.

keeping the festival illuminated, even when the fire’s burned out.

David McNew/Newsmakers/Getty Images You won’t miss these two in the dark.

Aly Weisman and Sarah Schmalbruch contributed reporting on an earlier version of this article.

