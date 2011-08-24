RACISM, TATTOOS & THE SITUATION: The Latest Crazy Corporate PR Stunts

When sales are down, or a company wants to spread the word about an upcoming event or promotion, sometimes traditional advertising won’t cut it.



There is a lot of planning and preparation involved in pulling off a publicity stunt — and usually it comes at a cost — but PR departments will once in a while “throw in the kitchen sink,” if the ends justify the means.

After all, stirring up controversy will generate more exposure than any amount of money could buy through conventional advertising.

Here are some of the craziest suspected corporate PR stunts constructed in 2011.

