RACISM, TATTOOS & THE SITUATION: The Latest Crazy Corporate PR Stunts

When sales are down, or a company wants to spread the word about an upcoming event or promotion, sometimes traditional advertising won’t cut it.
There is a lot of planning and preparation involved in pulling off a publicity stunt — and usually it comes at a cost — but PR departments will once in a while “throw in the kitchen sink,” if the ends justify the means.
After all, stirring up controversy will generate more exposure than any amount of money could buy through conventional advertising.
Here are some of the craziest suspected corporate PR stunts constructed in 2011.
On June 20, 2011, Beautifulpeople.com -- a reportedly exclusive dating website that screens all potential members on an attractive scale -- claimed that they had been infected by an 'ugly virus,' reported PRNewswire.com.
According to the press release, Beautifulpeople.com had been hit with a virus they called 'Shrek' which made it possible for '30,000 'ugly' people to invade the site.'
Greg Hodge, managing director of the site, said:
'We got suspicious when tens of thousands of new members were accepted over a six-week period, many of whom were no oil painting. We have sincere regret for the unfortunate people who were wrongly admitted to the site and who believed, albeit for a short while, that they were beautiful. It must be a bitter pill to swallow, but better to have had a slice of heaven then never to have tasted it at all.'
The dating site even included a hotline rejected applicants could call to help them cope with the bad news.
During one Christmas, the company ran a campaign forcing members to re-apply to make sure they hadn't 'let themselves go' over the festivities.
In March 2011, GameStop and THQ, a Southern California video game company, decided to release 10,000 red balloons at the Game Developers Conference as a publicity stunt for a new warfare-based video game.
The balloons -- carrying advertisements for the new game -- was designed to 'simulate a method used by South Korea to send messages of hope to the North,' but the celebration quickly ended when the balloons were swayed into the nearby San Francisco Bay.
'When I looked out the window and saw thousands of balloons dropping straight into the bay, I was flabbergasted,' said Rod Fujita, a senior oceans scientist, told the San Francisco Chronicle. 'I never expected to see something like this in San Francisco, where there's such concern about the bay and pollution.'
Amid harsh criticism from angry environmentalists, GameStop blamed their counterpart for the incident:
'We understand the concerns consumers have regarding the impact balloons can have on the environment. However, the balloon drop stunt in San Francisco was created by THQ ... and Game-Stop had no prior knowledge of it.'
THQ assured residents that the balloons were made from 100% organic and biodegradable materials and that a clean up crew had been retained to remove leftover debris.
BBC's 'Top Gear,' is a popular television program about three Englishmen and numerous foreign sportscars, but it stirred up controversy when the cast members spent two minutes on one of the episodes making comments about Mexicans, reported The Economist.
Apparently the show was short on cash and needed to generate some publicity. But it did not go over well.
In early 2011, Richard Hammond, one of the show's presenters, compared Mexican sports cars to Mexicans, calling them 'lazy, feckless, flatulent, overweight, leaning against a fence asleep looking at a cactus with a blanket with a hole in the middle on as a coat.'
In a letter to the BBC, Mexico's Ambassador described the comments as 'offensive, xenophobic and humiliating.'
The incident received attention in British newspapers and one network of radio stations announced they would boycott BBC.
The woman who tattooed 152 members of her Facebook friends on her arm was apparently part of a publicity stunt, reported CNN.
Once the viral campaign became public, Tattoo Dex -- the company responsible for the ink -- experienced instant fame as the story spread like wildfire.
The woman who got the tattoo admitted to the Dutch newspaper the Telegraaf that the inking was indeed nothing more than a publicity stunt and that her tattoos were actually the wash-off kind.
On Wednesdays, a taco joint in Arizona hosts Exotic Taco Night, serving up python, alligator, elk, kangaroo, rattlesnake and frog legs.
In 2011, Boca Tacos y Tequila announced on their Facebook page that lion meat would be on the menu for their Exotic Taco Night on February 16th. Instead of the usual price range between $3 and $4, the lion tacos would cost $8.75 each and prepaid orders had to be placed at least a week in advance, according to the Arizona Daily Star.
But the tacos were never served when animal rights groups became angered by the restaurant's decision to serve the game meat.
'Due to concern for safety of our families, customers, vendors, and friends we will not be selling African Lion Tacos on Feb. 16th, 2011. We will continue to bring unique and creative menu items, but not at the expense of safety,' Bryan Mazon, owner of Boca, told ABC.
In May 2011, more than 1,000 protesters dressed up in Robin Hood attire swarmed the main entrance of a JPMorgan Chase shareholder meeting in Columbus, Ohio.
The activists placed model homes in nearby water and watched them drown in demonstration of their displeasure with Chase's foreclosure practices.
A JPMorgan spokesperson alleged that the protesters may have been performing a publicity stunt for competitor Capital One, which uses viking imagery in their advertisements.
On August 17, 2011, one of the most outlandish -- but successful -- PR stunts took place when a humorous tweet by a hungry man resulted in an airport steak delivery.
Author and entrepreneur Peter Shankman tweeted that he wanted a porterhouse from Morton's Steakhouse waiting for him when his flight returned to Newark later in the evening.
Joking or not, someone from the Steakhouse was serious and a uniformed waiter was waiting at the airport upon Shankman's arrival with a steak dinner, side orders and silver cutlery.
The extravagant PR stunt worked and the incident was soon covered by many news organisations. It also helped that Shankman is the author of 'Customer Service: New Rules for a Social Media World' and has more than 100,000 followers on his Twitter account.
'Of course, there immediately came a few tweets from the other side of the camp, specifically calling out that I have over 100K Twitter followers, and if I didn't, this never would have happened,' Shankman wrote
in a post entitled 'The Greatest Customer Service Story Ever Told, Starring Morton's Steakhouse.'
'But you know what? I don't think that's the case. I don't think it's about my follower numbers. I think it's about Morton's knowing I'm a good customer, who frequents their establishments regularly.'
To amp up their PR strategy for the back-to-school competitive season, Abercrombie & Fitch released the following statement about 'The Jersey Shore' cast member Michael 'The Situation' Sorrentino on Aug. 16th:
'We are deeply concerned that Mr. Sorrentino's association with our brand could cause significant damage to our image. We understand that the show is for entertainment purposes, but believe this association is contrary to the aspirational nature of our brand, and may be distressing to many of our fans.'
The retailer also offered the rest of the cast 'substantial payment' if they discontinued wearing the Abercrombie brand.
The confusing part is that Abercrombie was actually embracing the Jersey Shore culture the previous summer with featured T-shirts called 'The Fitchuation.'
The controversial incident is suspected to be a ploy for some free publicity.
'It's a clever PR stunt and we'd love to work with them on other ways they can leverage 'Jersey Shore' to reach the largest youth audience on television,' an MTV spokesperson told CNN.
