The Craziest Looks From The American Music Awards

Christina Aguilera American Music AwardsChristina Aguilera opted for a star-spangled bodysuit that left little to the imagination.

Justin Bieber was crowned the “Artist of the Year” and Maroon 5 the “Band of the Year,” but Sunday night’s 40th annual American Music Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles were as much about fashion as music.This year’s show was all about the craziest outfits, wigs and accessories.

While stars kept it conservative to walk the red carpet, all bets were off once they got inside the Nokia Theatre to perform on-stage.

From sequined body suits to Nicki Minaj’s three wig changes, musicians really went for it this year.

See who donned the wackiest and most inappropriate awards show wear.

Despite the corset, Swift was still able to let loose.

Ke$ha went for her simplest look yet as she walked the red carpet in this beige, lace dress.

Christina Aguilera arrived wearing a shades of purple gown by Pamella Roland.

But changed into a pink kimono to perform during the show.

She quickly shed the pink cloth to reveal this star-spangled body suit, leaving little to the imagination.

Nicki Minaj wore a Monique Lhullier gown and blonde wig before the show.

Minaj then went for a pink wig and white, winter wonderland-themed ensemble to perform.

The night ended with Minaj accepting two awards, with yet another outfit change.

Pitbull's performance was accompanied by scantily-clad ballerinas.

Pink covered up in this long dress as she posed for photogs before the show.

Gwen Stefani, wearing a Balmain blazer, walked the red carpet with No Doubt.

But had an unflattering outfit change before she took the stage.

PSY went for sequined pants and untied bow tie.

While his performing partner MC Hammer went with his staple drop-crotch pants.

And will.i.am told you what he wants you to do while listening to his music.

While Cyndi Lauper didn't even know what she was wearing.

Now watch Ryan Seacrest and Stevie Wonder remember a man who was always in style: Dick Clark.

