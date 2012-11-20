The Craziest Looks From The American Music Awards

Christina Aguilera opted for a star-spangled bodysuit that left little to the imagination.

Photo: AP

Justin Bieber was crowned the “Artist of the Year” and Maroon 5 the “Band of the Year,” but Sunday night’s 40th annual American Music Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles were as much about fashion as music.This year’s show was all about the craziest outfits, wigs and accessories.



While stars kept it conservative to walk the red carpet, all bets were off once they got inside the Nokia Theatre to perform on-stage.

From sequined body suits to Nicki Minaj’s three wig changes, musicians really went for it this year.

See who donned the wackiest and most inappropriate awards show wear.

