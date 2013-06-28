Goldman Sachs Sent Its Employees On A Crazy All-Night Scavenger Hunt Complete With Lasers

Everyone loves a good mind game.



But in the spirit of Wall Street, Goldman Sachs’ quants — ma thematic geniuses who make the firm’s lucrative algorithms tick — like to take things a little more seriously.

That’s why 180 Goldman Sachs employees went on the craziest, $270,000, all-night, cross-Manhattan “Midnight Madness” scavenger hunt for charity, Quartz reports.

The challenges were extravagant (and extravagantly difficult).

From Quartz:

The laser mini golf at 5 Beekman was also visually elaborate. The organisers had set up red, green and blue laser emitters and receptors on three floors. The laser emitter cabinets were locked with combination locks, with the combinations found by solving other clues in the game zone. Once a laser was emitted, players needed to use hand-held mirrors to bounce the beam around and through walls, corners, and windows to hit the receptor. Teams discovered where the finish line was when they finished all three levels.

Goldman fronted the cash for the operating expenses, and teams raised $1.4 million for Good Shepherd Services, a non-profit that provides support to at-risk youth.

