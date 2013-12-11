The 40 Most Outrageous Works We Saw At Art Basel Miami Beach [PHOTOS]

This year’s

Art Basel Miami Beachfeatured 258 leading international galleries from across 31 countries and attracted an attendance of 75,000 people over the five show days — a 7% increase over

last year.

So what’s all the fuss about?

Besides the famous works of art, emerging talent, and celebrity parties, the art fair also features some pretty wacky pieces.

We scoured the convention center and satellite fairs to find some of the most outrageous works.

