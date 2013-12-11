The 40 Most Outrageous Works We Saw At Art Basel Miami Beach [PHOTOS]

This year’s
Art Basel Miami Beachfeatured 258 leading international galleries from across 31 countries and attracted an attendance of 75,000 people over the five show days — a 7% increase over
last year.
So what’s all the fuss about?
Besides the famous works of art, emerging talent, and celebrity parties, the art fair also features some pretty wacky pieces.
We scoured the convention center and satellite fairs to find some of the most outrageous works.
The street artist known as 'Desire Obtain Cherish' showcased a meta acrylic piece titled 'It's Not Art Till The Check Clears.'
The same artist created these 'Intensive Care Units' made of 18k and nickel plated metal encased in plexiglass. Look closely to see the designer names.
The man was looking at this screen made of TVs and DVD players. The work is titled: 'I Have A Feeling I Shall Go Mad. I Cannot Go On Longer In These Terrible Times. I Shan't Recover This Time. I Hear Voices And Cannot Concentrate On My Work. I Have Fought Against It But Cannot Fight Any Longer...Naww, F--- It, I'm Good.'
Yayoi Kusama's polka-dotted pumpkin was a popular piece on display at the David Zwirner Gallery booth.
Look closer and it's filled with porcelain dolls, animals, and vases. It can be yours for a mere $US28,500.
These boats by Hew Locke in the Perez Art Museum Miami were made to look like they are floating from above.
Damien Hirst 'For the Love of God -- White Skull' is a silk screen print with DIAMOND DUST that goes for $US3,070.
