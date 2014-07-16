The 12 Craziest (And Wrong) Apple Rumours Of All-Time

There’s a lot of money in writing about Apple rumours, but as Chris Rawson at TUAW pointed out in January, the vast majority of articles are not to be trusted.

As we approach the fall launch of the next iPhone, we thought it’d be fun to look back at some of the most outlandish iPhone rumours previously published — all due respect to those reporters who were fooled.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.