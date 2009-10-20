Cravath Partner Speaks "Texan"

He’s just a fancy New York lawyer talking the talk in Texas.



Cravath, Swaine & Moore partner Jim Woolery has represented Dallas entrepreneurs in deals involving The Container Store, TXU Corp. and others.

All together, the transactions were worth a combined value of more than $60 billion, according to The Dallas Morning News (via the ABA Journal). That adds up to an estimated $100 million in revenue for Cravath from Texas deals.

The secret to his success? “They like me in Texas because I’m from this fancy New York law firm, but I talk Texan,” Woolery told the paper.

Woolery is from Kentucky, which he said familiarizes him with the strange sayings of the South. When [Dallas attorney] Phil Smith from McKool Smith tells me, ‘Things are going to get Westerned,’ I know he means things are going to get sideways or upside down,” Wollery said.

We hail from Texas firms and had no idea what getting “westerned” meant. Maybe it’s a Dallas thing.

In our time in both New York and Texas, we did notice a difference in the way business is done. In one place there seemed to be little need for posturing and one group appeared to get their feelings hurt much easier than the other. You can guess which characteristics are Texan, and which are classic New York.

He also billed on the “27-hour clock” of Texas deal-makers. Affiliated Computer Services chairman Darwin Deason had him “flying over the international dateline to get the extra hours,” when working on an $8.4 billion deal with Xerox, Woolery said.

Whatever language Woolery is speaking, he’s making a lot of money in Dallas.

