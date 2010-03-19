Cravath Achieves Rare Feat: Increase In Revenue And PPP

In more Am Law 100 news, Cravath had a great year.



According to Am Law Daily, firm revenue climbed 7% to $569 million and profit per partner climbed 8% to $2.7 million.

That’s a clear discrepancy from competitors who may have charted PPP growths, but matched that with revenue declines and a shrinkage in staff.

Am Law: Unlike some firms, Cravath did not improve its numbers by cutting its ranks. The firm’s overall head count rose 8 per cent, to 477 lawyers, and the number of equity partners rose slightly from 90 to 92. Revenue per lawyer did slip by 1.5 per cent to $1.192 million.

Of course, they did ask their 2009 associates to consider a year-long deferral.

Read more details at Am Law.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.