SPOTTED: A Crashed Lamborghini In The Woods Of Luxembourg

A Lamborghini Diablo is a beautiful thing, until someone drives it into a bunch of trees and totals it.



According to the person who took the photo, the driver lost control, spun out, and ran off the road. The car had French licence plates, and crashed in Luxembourg.

The photo was posted to www.WreckedExotics.com, which shared it with us.

Have you spotted a rare or unusual way of getting around in your travels? Did you take a photo? Do you like sharing? Let me know via e-mail: [email protected] or on Twitter: @adavies47.

Photo: www.WreckedExotics.com

SEE MORE: Mesmerizing Photographs Capture Cars Being Utterly Destroyed

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.