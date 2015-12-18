The best winter sport you've never heard of combines ice skating, NASCAR, and downhill skiing

Crashed Ice is an extreme winter sport in which people race downhill in the middle of cities — on ice skates. It involves several quick turns and jumps on a crowded track, and things get rough. People slip and crash into each other all the time.

Red Bull introduced the sport in 2009. It held this year’s world championship in Quebec City, Canada, where Cameron Naasz, of the US, won.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Chelsea Pineda

