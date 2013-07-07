Ex-AOLer, Ex-Googler, Current Samsung Exec David Eun Was On A 777 That Just Crashed, And Now He's Tweeting About It

An Asiana Airlines 777 flying in from Seoul just crashed at San Francisco airport.



Information is sparse, and much of what we currently know about the situation is coming from the Twitter account of one of the passengers, David Eun.

Eun is a familiar face to many people in the tech industry.

He’s currently working for Samsung, developing its mobile ad business.

Before that, Eun worked at AOL. His name is on the infamous “AOL Way” PowerPoint that came out a few years ago.

Before joining AOL, Eun was a Googler, working to bring high-end content to YouTube.

Here are Eun’s tweets as of 12:50 Pacific time. Go to his Twitter timeline for the latest.

I just crash landed at SFO. Tail ripped off. Most everyone seems fine. I’m ok. Surreal… (at @flySFO) [pic] — https://t.co/E6Ur1XEfa4 — David Eun (@Eunner) July 6, 2013

Fire and rescue people all over the place. They’re evacuating the injured. Haven’t felt this way since 9/11.… — https://t.co/xgWDVbkOyR — David Eun (@Eunner) July 6, 2013

Lots of activity here. Friends, pls don’t call right now. I’m fine. Most people are totally calm and trying to… — https://t.co/uyVTA8Okrs — David Eun (@Eunner) July 6, 2013

