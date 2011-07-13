Wild Car Crash In Moscow: $160K Nissan Plows Into Parked Cars, Sends Jeep Flying Into The Air

Russia Today brings us a bizarre video clip that’s been circulating through the Russian blogosphere.



The video shows a Nissan GT-R reportedly worth $160 thousand, peeling down a Moscow street.

The car plows into parked cars before the impact propels one jeep into the air. Amazingly, no injuries were reported.

Bloggers reportedly claim to have seen the same car before driving at speeds of around 200 km/h. The driver remains at large.

This post originally appeared in The Blaze.



