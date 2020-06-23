A huge new 'Crash Bandicoot' game was just revealed — check out the debut trailer right here

Activision‘Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time’ is the next major entry in the decades-old PlayStation classic game series.
- After decades of silence, classic PlayStation game series “Crash Bandicoot” is getting a huge new sequel.
- The game is named “Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time,” and it’s headed to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on October 2.
- Check out the debut trailer for the new game below!
