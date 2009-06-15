Crappy Job Market Spurs Boom In Tattoo Removal

The prevalence of tattoos on American bodies was always and obviously a foreboding sign. Historically, tattoos signified “low” culture (prisons, gangs, steamships) and they’re the ultimate outward symbol of the short-term thinking that plagued society.



Getting “ink done” is frequently an impulse decision, though what’s even more frightening is that sometimes it’s not.

Seeing how difficult it is to find a job right now, the last thing you need is some ridiculous bird or skull tattoo on your neck or forearms or anywhere visible, wrecking your job interview.

So while the rest of the economy suffers, it’s supposedly boom times for the tattoo removal business, at least according to one tattoo removal parlor (?) in Oklahoma City. If that parlor isn’t representative, then it should be.

Also good for the tattoo removal business: The government allocated cash for a gang-related tattoo removal program under the stimulus, so there’s taxpayer dollars in it now.

