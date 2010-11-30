Secret "CrApple Store" Blog Is Gone: Did Apple Send Legal Threats?

Apple store employees hoot and clap during our excellent iPad adventure.

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

A blog about the dark side of working at Apple‘s famous retail stores, the “CrApple Store,” made the rounds over the weekend.But now it’s down — the anonymous writer has replaced it with a single post explaining that it was “never really meant to be read by the whole world.”



“No one likes a big fuss or legal battle, so I’ve decided, unfortunately, to stop blogging before it gets out of hand,” the person said.

Did the writer get a threat from Apple’s legal department, or did they shut the site down so that they WOULDN’T hear from Apple’s lawyers?

It wouldn’t the first time that Apple shut down a blog — Think Secret being the famous example. (We’ve reached out to Apple for comment.)

Filled with curse words, the blog was “semi-angry” and “semi-funny,” according to Gizmodo, and included passages like these, which we’ve rescued:

“The first thing you’ll fucking hate is the opening a new store. You’d think from the cheering something major is happening, but really it just another fucking shop surrounded by other shit shops. Everyone whoops, cheers and delivers high fives all round, especially to the biggest loser of them all- the virgin at the front of the queue”

“Working at Apple you will very quickly notice the lack of training and morale. I have never worked in a place before where almost all the employees want to leave, and from the emails and feedback this blog recieves I guess it’s pretty common.”

“Just a quick note to anyone buying any new MacBook, I would strongly recommend a cheap USB mouse to go along with your computer. Either that or learn how to use VoiceOver. No particular reason obviously…”

“It’s bullshit that the friends and family discount can be so close to that of a student. And if they want AppleCare then EPP2 offers pretty much nothing at all. That’s why I used to get EVERYTHING on EPP1. My mum used to work with this guy who got his cat off his former roommate’s cousin, well this cousin’s ex-girlfriend had a brother that needed a MacBook for his mate, and that dude got EPP1. But now they’ve changed it so you have to sign in with your AppleConnect. Bum.”

