There's an entire Facebook group dedicated to bad wildlife photos. Here are some of the funniest ones.

Taking photos of animals in the wild takes good timing and patience.

The Facebook group “Crap Wildlife Photography” celebrates all terrible, failed, and hilariously bad animal photos.

“Mockery of pictures, especially ones deemed too good, are a significant part of CWP culture,” the group warns as you join.

Shooting wildlife photos is an art form. It takes practice, patience, and good timing.

Not everyone possesses this skillset. Luckily, there’s a Facebook group that doesn’t make fun of amateur photographers‘ shortcomings but celebrates them instead.

“Crap Wildlife Photography” is a Facebook Group dedicated to hilariously bad animal photos. In fact, when you join the group, you are asked to acknowledge that “mockery of pictures, especially ones deemed too good, are a significant part of CWP culture.”

Keep scrolling to see some of our favourite bad animal pictures.

Oliver Hornberger captured these two birds in the midst of what looks like an awkward, frightened, hop.

Oliver Hornberger Blackbirds.

“Rude!” says Eli Quirk, adding that this was the squirrel’s response to not being invited inside.

Eli Quirk A squirrel.

Lisa Kyes did not expect her shot of a white-necked heron to get nose-bombed.

Lisa Kyes A white-necked heron.

“Despite the angle, I managed this masterpiece while standing on dry land,” said Jenni Remillard, who points out that there is, in fact, a dolphin pictured on the right.

Jenni Remillard A dolphin.

John Victor Jacobson likens his blurry shot of a baby fox to a Picasso painting.

John Victor Jacobson A baby fox.

Lulu Paul learned the importance of timing when she “took this breathtaking shot of a beautiful eagle flying by.”

Lulu Paul An eagle.

Tony Sofl did not manage to show this bear from its best side.

Tony Sofl/Marco Island Eco Tours A young brown bear.

John Aeron Caiga‎ says he’s never “felt so judged” in his life as when he snapped this photo.

John Aeron Caiga‎ A chick.

“I feel a bit sad that almost everyone who commented said mean things about the squirrel’s physique!” said Frances Easter Brennan. “I’m actually a photographer, but sometimes a crap photo is better than no photo.”

Frances Easter Brennan A squirrel.

Michelle Stewart kindly describes the landing of this common goldeneye as “graceful.”

Michelle Stewart A common goldeneye.

Vivian the deer knows how to smize. “So glam!” says Edwin Alberto, “I might make her a Tinder profile.”

Edwin Alberto A deer.

Denise Scott Schaffer believes this oriole lost his head.

Denise Scott Schaffer An oriole.

“Six trips to Africa and finally got my porcupine photo,” said Jo Thomas.

Jo Thomas A porcupine.

Looks like this hawk was not too pleased about being photographed by Joe Hendrickson.

Joe Hendrickson Photography A hawk.

Paul Crowther busted his butt to get a shot of this duck.

Paul Crowther A duck.

Cassandra Shinpaugh found a bird that seemed to think it was a bat.

Cassandra Shinpaugh A bird.

Snapping this bee was a crapshoot for Olav Kveldstad.

Olav Kveldstad A bee.

Fletcher Nickerson did not wish to photograph this lizard’s butt, but, alas, it was too fast for him. “She’s got places to be!” he said.

Fletcher Nickerson A California whiptail lizard.

