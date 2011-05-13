HOUSE OF THE DAY: Live Like Royalty In This Tennessee Castle For $29 Million

Photo: Courtesy of Conceirge Auctions

The custom made Crantzdorf Castle in Johnson City, Tenn. was modelled after the Palacio de la Magdalena in Spain and it’s being auctioned in June.The castle was originally listed for $28.5 million and will be auctioned without reserve, to the highest bidder, no matter the price.



Spanish, French, and English styles of architecture are all combined to create the 20,000 square feet estate.

Some awesome features include an indoor basketball court, a movie theatre, an old world cafe, and a race track.

