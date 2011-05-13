HOUSE OF THE DAY: Live Like Royalty In This Tennessee Castle For $29 Million

Leah Goldman
castle

Photo: Courtesy of Conceirge Auctions

The custom made Crantzdorf Castle in Johnson City, Tenn. was modelled after the Palacio de la Magdalena in Spain and it’s being auctioned in June.The castle was originally listed for $28.5 million and will be auctioned without reserve, to the highest bidder, no matter the price.

Spanish, French, and English styles of architecture are all combined to create the 20,000 square feet estate.

Some awesome features include an indoor basketball court, a movie theatre, an old world cafe, and a race track.

Private gated entrance way

The fountain was hand made by an Italian father/son duo

And the castle in the sunlight

The grand entrance way

Regal decor

The kitchen with beautiful stone floors

The dining room is big enough for large dinner parties

A small study with a winding staircase and chess table

Another view of the grand entrance way

Game room with a knight guarding the pool table

One of the bars

Stained glass windows

Long hallway with windows for walls

And the master bedroom

The seating area and fireplace in the master bedroom

The large master bathroom fit for royalty

The back porch area

The pool, with a slide!

Plenty of space for cars

There's a pond in the back of the house as well

The store front of the cafe and movie theatre

The luxurious movie theatre

