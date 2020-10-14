Celebrities are recreating the viral cranberry juice skateboarding video, from Fleetwood Mac to Jimmy Fallon

@mickfleetwood/@420doggface208/@cheechandchongstakeout/TikTok Mick Fleetwood, Nathan Apodaca, and Cheech Marin of Cheech & Chong all doing Apodaca’s cranberry juice ‘Dreams’ challenge.

Nathan Apodaca, a.k.a. @420doggface208 on TikTok, recently went viral for a video in which he lip-syncs along to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” while drinking cranberry juice and longboarding.

The video has made Apodaca into a viral sensation and caused streams of “Dreams” to explode, catapulting the song back onto the Billboard charts.

Now, celebrities ranging from Mick Fleetwood himself to comedy duo Cheech & Chong are recreating Apodaca’s video.

Nathan Apodaca, a.k.a. @420doggface208, has taken over the internet with a video featuring his longboard, a jug of Cran-Raspberry juice, Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams,” and some of the best vibes on TikTok.

Apodaca, 37, originally posted his “Dreams” video on September 25, and in the weeks since it’s blown up on both TikTok and Twitter. The creator, who was a star on TikTok even before the video went viral, told Insider that he filmed it after his car broke down on the way to work.

The video has brought new attention to the 1977 “Dreams,” landing it a spot back on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart at No. 21, and also attracted the attention of Ocean Spray, who gifted Apodaca with a new truck.

Now, high-profile people are recreating the video.

Here are some of the other notable celebrity recreations of the instant classic.

Mick Fleetwood

Fleetwood Mac co-founder and drummer Mick Fleetwood joined TikTok to recreate Apodaca’s video, writing in the comments, “@420doggface208 had it right. Dreams and Cranberry just hits different.”

Later, Fleetwood joined a BBC broadcast with Apodaca, telling him, “We owe you… it’s so joyous and fun.”

Tom Hayes, Ocean Spray CEO

Tom Hayes, the CEO of Ocean Spray, also recreated Apodaca’s video in what seems to be the first and only post on his TikTok account. Ocean Spray also gifted Apodaca with a new truck.

In the caption of his video, Hayes wrote, “Did we just become best friends? @mickfleetwood @420doggface208”

Dr. Phil

Dr. Phil, whose TikTok presence has in the past led to him begging people to stop calling him “Daddy,” also recreated the video. In his version, captioned simply with “Afternoon vibe,” he cruised around in a golf cart while sipping on Cran-Raspberry Ocean Spray.

Cheech & Chong

Renowned comedy duo Cheech & Chong also recreated the video on TikTok, captioning it, “Sorry we’re late to the party @420doggface208, you forgot to pick us up in that new truck man!”

Apodaca responded in the comments, writing, “YoOoOoOooO! So legendary.” Cheech & Chong replied to the comment as well, writing, “Yooo man!! You’ve been passing around positive vibes like a joint at a Cheech & Chong concert!”

Jimmy Fallon

Late-night host Jimmy Fallon recreated Apodaca’s video on TikTok, rolling down a hallway with a face shield on, later dumping the cranberry juice on the shield itself.

“This one’s for you @420doggface208,” he wrote in the caption.

Mike Cooney, the Lt. Governor of Montana

While not quite a conventional celebrity, Montana Lt. Governor Mike Cooney recreated the video and posted it on Twitter with the caption “montana dreams.” According to The New York Times, Apodaca regularly makes trips to Montana to visit his daughters.

