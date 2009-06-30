Cramer: The Housing Market Bottoms TODAY

Today is “Cramer’s Bottom” the day he’s been saying for a long time would mark the nadir of the housing market.



From a September article in New York Magazine; “In fact, I’ll call the precise date of the housing-market turnaround. It will begin on June 30, 2009.”

As of April, house prices were still dropping 18% year over year, but we suppose it’s possible that they’ve since staged a remarkable turnaround and will rocket higher from here. Time will tell.

In any event…throughout the economic crisis, Jim Cramer has had innumerable classic calls and memorable moments. And no matter what you think of his shtick or his ability as a stock picker, he’s a master of TV — one of the best ever.

We’ve put together a collection of his greatest hits of the crisis.

START→

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.