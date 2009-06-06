Cramer's Famous Bernanke Rant Was Weirdly Good (VIDEO)

We mentioned this earlier in the day, but we thought it was worth separating into its own post. Cramer’s famous BERNANKE WAKE UP rant from August, 2007 was weirdly good, particularly for all the crap Cramer takes for his theatrics. All that stuff about the bond market being horrible, how there’d be blood on the streets and how the government had no idea what was up, and that it had to open up the discount window, was, well pretty spot on — 6 months before Bear’s collapse. Here’s the video again.



