Cramer Update: Still Haggling With TheStreet (TSCM)

Will Jim Cramer be working for TheStreet.com (TSCM) next Wednesday? We’re pretty certain he will. But Jim’s contract with the financial news site he founded expires next Tuesday, and as of today, he doesn’t have a new deal in place.



When we asked TheStreet how the talks are going, we were referred to CEO Tom Clarke’s last public comments on the matter during the company’s Feb. 12 Q4 conference call:

“As previously disclosed, the employment agreement between the Company and Jim Cramer, scheduled to expire on December 31, 2007, was extended on the same terms through February 15, 2008. On February 14, 2008, the Company and Jim Cramer agreed to further extend his employment agreement on the same terms through April 15, 2008. As we are currently in negotiations with Jim, I cannot take any questions on the status of this agreement.”

AOL (AOL) must be pretty sure Cramer’s going to re-up. Today it extended its content agreement with TheStreet, which includes, among other things, Jim Cramer’s continued contributions to BloggingStocks.com, for another three years.

